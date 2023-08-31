Numerology number 1: The power of the planet Sun

Numerology number 1 is ruled by the planet Sun. One can learn about number 1 and people who belong to this number can also go through this article and learn more about themselves. Each number is associated with a planet, which helps one know its characteristics.

Numbers and their associated planets

Number 1: Sun; Number 2: Moon; Number 3: Jupiter; Number 4: Uranus (Rahu); Number 5: Mercury; Number 6: Venus; Number 7: Shadow Planet (Ketu); Number 8: Saturn (Shani); Number 9: Mars

Every number has its own importance, as it brings out the essence in the form of numbers starting from 1 to 9. These numbers are very powerful. Based on birth dates, one can count their personality traits, achievements, career, love and relationships.

People who belong to number 1, for example, 10 (1+0) = 1; 19 (1+9) = 1; 28 (2+8) = 1 of any month come under this category of number 1, ruled by the Sun. The Sun is the king of planets as people know that Sun is the brightest and the most radiant star.

When the Sun comes to its own power, this gives light to everyone. Similarly, the one who belong to this number, nobody can rule over them as they have master qualities. Mostly, they can’t work under anyone. These people do much better when they are in a commanding position, make their own line and walk like a king.

Such people are advised to avoid business partnerships as they might face difficulties because they have a quality of being authoritative and don’t allow others to rule over them.

With the number 1 denoting the planet Sun, the people who walk on this life path have the following traits:

Keywords: Attainments, hardworking, innovators, powerful, leadership, have clarity in life

Positive traits: They are natural leaders, who have good controlling abilities and are very creative. However, they can be egoistic and stubborn at times.

Career: They are very hardworking. They can excel in careers like good entrepreneurs, political leaders and government departments. They can appear in government exams and the luxury sector.

Negative traits: These people sometimes may be dominating and judgemental in nature.

Lucky colours: Their lucky colours belong to the Sun like red, yellow, orange, brown and any colour of the red family.

In numerology, the number 1 is special as it belongs to the planet Sun. Also, it’s the first number in numerology which represents ‘self’. The people who belong to this number are also special because they are confident and their willpower is very strong. They are never afraid of any situation or challenge that comes their way. However, such people can sometimes be rigid and refuse to listen to others. They should be humbler and more accepting.

People belonging to number 1 can accomplish whatever they set their minds to. They are perpetually brimming with new ideas and this is what gives them happiness.