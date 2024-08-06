The science of numerology compatibility for better relationships includes the study of the numerical value of the letters in names and words. It is a vast science and has provided umpteen advantages like promotion and success in career, love, life and more.

Numerology is based on a few numbers (1-9) which have different characteristics and romantic relationships.

Relationship problems are not uncommon. People experience failed relationships for numerous reasons, one of which is compatibility issues. When the number of partners does not vibrate harmoniously, couples suffer from relationship compatibility issues. For example, if a number 1 person is in a relationship with a number 8 person, they can experience incompatibility in the relationship because number 1 and number 8 are not friendly to each other. Similarly, numerology compatibility can be checked between business partners, relationships, parent-child relationships or any other relationship or association.

Relationship numerology can help people select for themselves compatible partners for marriage or business, helping them have a stronger bond. Also, checking number compatibility ensures people make the right choices, minimises discord and maximises happiness in human relationships.

This column lists a few questions and queries that people have in mind related to relationship compatibility. If anyone has similar queries in mind, they can book a consultation with Rakhhi Jain for numerology solutions and remedies for compatible relationships.

Common questions and queries

• Why so many breakups in life and people aren’t able to find good relationships?

• Ever since I have done a partnership with a friend, why isn’t compatible for me?

• I always wonder why my child never listens to me.

• Our son is handling our family business now, but my husband always had conflicts in business. Why?

• My in-laws are always rude and unfriendly to me. Why?

• Why is my boss always unhappy with my work?

• Ever since I joined a new company, I’ve been facing health problems. Is this company good for me?

• One of my employees is making losses in new deals. Is he unlucky for me?

Guide on numerology compatibility: Do I have marriage compatibility with my boyfriend? Is my girlfriend ‘the one’? Who is my ideal partner? Am I compatible with my partner? A lot of elements come into play in determining the answers to these questions. For those who believe that our destinies are governed by a higher power, numerology love reading can help find a lot of these answers. Numerology compatibility can unveil secrets about our love lives, dating experiences and marriage prospects.

What is numerology compatibility: An individual’s life path number can tell a lot about his/her core values and energies surrounding them. It reflects their innermost values and personality traits. Now, a number is associated with a unique set of qualities, strengths and weaknesses, all of which have a strong influence on our life choices. But the interesting part is that numerology can also help us understand the relationship compatibility between a person and his/her partner.

In other words, numerology love reading is a study of numbers to assess the course of our romantic relationships along with other life events. It has been used for thousands of years, across multiple eras, cultures and countries.

How to calculate our life path number: Has anyone ever met a person for the first time in their lives and felt a strong connection with them or just a magical spark? These are signs from the universe that love is coming their way. Chances are, there is a life path compatibility match at play. Now, the question is: how does one calculate their life path number or of their partner’s?

To figure out our life path number, we need to add the first two numbers of our date of birth which we were born. For example, if a person’s birthday is December 15, 1993, he/she would add it up the following way: take only the first number 1 + 5 = 6. He/she would then reduce the number down to a single digit: 6. Thus, his/her life path number would be 6.

Numerology in romantic compatibility: Of course, our life path number calculations can give us some mind-blowing details on the kind of life we will live. But this love match test does more than that. It can provide a lot of insights into our prospective match and build a healthy relationship. It is believed that life path numerology and love compatibility between individuals can determine how deep and fulfilling their relationship will be.

Numerology compatibility chart: Who gets along with whom

• Number 1 people are compatible with people belonging to numbers 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 9. While they are neutral with numbers 4 and 7 people, they find it challenging with number 8 people.

• Number 2 people are compatible with people belonging to numbers 1, 2, 3 and 5. While they are neutral with numbers 6 and 7 people, they find it challenging with numbers 4, 8 and 9 people.

• Number 3 people are compatible with people belonging to numbers 1, 2, 3, 5 and 7. While they are neutral with numbers 4, 7, 8 and 9 people, they find it challenging with number 6 people.

• Number 4 people are compatible with people belonging to numbers 1, 5, 6 and 7. While they are neutral with number 3 people, they find it challenging with numbers 2, 4, 8 and 9 people.

• Number 5 people are compatible with people belonging to numbers 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6. While they are neutral with numbers 4, 7, 8 and 9 people, they find it challenging with no one.

• Number 6 people are compatible with people belonging to numbers 1, 5, 6 and 7. While they are neutral with numbers 2, 4, 8 and 9 people, they find it challenging with number 3 people.

• Number 7 people are compatible with people belonging to numbers 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6. While they are neutral with numbers 2, 7, 8 and 9 people, they find it challenging with no one.

• Number 8 people are compatible with people belonging to numbers 3, 5, 6 and 7. While they are neutral with the number 9 people, they find it challenging with 1, 2, 4 and 8.

• Number 9 people are compatible with people belonging to numbers 1, 3 and 5. While they are neutral with numbers 6, 7, 8 and 9 people, they find it challenging with 2 and 4.

So, the next time anyone is thinking about how to choose the right compatibility, they can consider the numerological implications and choose the one that aligns with their personalities and all-over vibes.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)