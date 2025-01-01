Numerological Predictions for 2025

Hey! Want to know what the new year 2025 has for you via your driver number? You are at the right place. Numerologist Rakhhi Jain knows about cosmic influences that shape our lives through. How? Well, because 2025 is a sum of 9 (2 + 0 + 2 + 5 = 9) and in numerology, Mars (Mangal) rules the number 9. Mars is the energy of action and achievement. And yet, it is also the planet of Lord Hanuman in Indian spiritual life, a symbol of courage, devotion and power.

Driver Number 1 (Born on the 1st, 10th, 19th or 28th): People with this number are born under the influence of the Sun, the king of planets. Their core strengths would be leadership and confidence and opportunities await them in 2025. Everything ranging from office to love life and personal life will give them immense opportunities for developing leadership skills and achieving great success.

• Career: Recognise time and chances to promote or start new projects or become a business owner. Such individuals will simply shine and stand out as automatic leaders as people like them.

• Challenges: The Sun can sometimes make them headstrong or overconfident. They must be humble and keep themselves in check so that they don’t enter into conflicts.

• Action plan: They must start their mornings by performing ‘abhisheka’ of water to the Sun god at sunrise. That’s a beautiful daily routine to connect to solar energy. They should recite the ‘Gayatri Mantra’ for complete clarity and strength in their inner self. Also, wear yellow, gold-coloured clothes to add good vibes.

Driver Number 2 (Born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th or 29th): Such people are ruled by the Moon, the planet of emotions and intuition. They are deeply creative and sensitive. In 2025, those very qualities will really help to navigate life beautifully. It’s going to be a year of emotional balance and beautiful creative breakthroughs.

• Career: For creative souls engaged in writing, art, designing or any occupation that calls for imagination and intuition, there would be excellent growth. Intuition would guide them through the right opportunities.

• Challenges: Sensitivity is a strength, but it is a problematic asset because of unpredictable moods. Develop emotional balance and be steady.

• Action plan: Offer white flowers at the Moon on Mondays. It may appear to be small, but it has gigantic spiritual energies. Chant ‘Om Som Somaya Namaha’ to calm the mind and sensitise and attune intuition. Dress in whites and silver to cool the head and to clear thoughts.

Driver Number 3 (Born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st or 30th): Such individuals are ruled by Jupiter, the planet of wisdom, growth and abundance. It is all about learning, teaching and achieving this year. Their natural urge to expand their knowledge will make them successful.

• Career: Excellent growth is foreseen for educators, counselors and finance professionals. Such people must upgrade their skills or take higher studies.

• Challenges: Success is within their reach, but they shouldn’t indulge too much in luxury or become complacent. Focus on the long run.

• Action plan: Thursday is the day to worship Lord Vishnu or Guru Brihaspati. Donations can be made like yellow garments or food for the underprivileged. Bring yellow colour into life through clothing or accessories to be in tune with the beneficial energy of Jupiter.

Driver Number 4 (Born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd or 31st): People falling under this number are ruled by Rahu, the planet of transformation and unconventional ideas. In 2025, they will experience some unexpected changes that will ultimately work in their favour.

• Career: This year is good for tech innovators, entrepreneurs and people in non-conventional professions. Profits will come through sudden openings.

• Challenges: Acceptability is the most important aspect. Don’t resist change; accept it instead.

• Action plan: Donate black sesame seeds or blankets on Saturdays to appease Rahu. Chanting ‘Om Rahave Namaha’ shall bring stability and clarity. Don’t do anything impulsive, especially concerning finances.

Driver Number 5 (Born on the 5th, 14th or 23rd): They are ruled by Mercury - the communication and intellect planet. Buckle up for a year filled with networking, travel and awesome opportunities.

• Career: Their career in marketing, media or public relations will skyrocket. If their job requires traveling, then they must have some fun.

• Challenges: Don’t be impulsive. Think long-term. Don’t look for quick wins.

• Action plan: They must worship Lord Vishnu with green offerings like leafy greens or bangles. They should chant ‘Om Bum Budhaya Namaha’ to sharpen their minds. Also, they must wear emerald or green attire to boost Mercury’s energy.

Driver Number 6 (Born on the 6th, 15th or 24th): Planet Venus rules people coming under this number. Venus is known for beauty, love and luxury. Prepare for a splurge in 2025 on many levels, be it personal, professional, creative or artistic careers.

• Career: Entertainment, design and hospitality types have this year going for them. Monetary success is almost a given.

• Challenges: Don’t overindulge. Balance is their best bet.

• Action plan: Worship Goddess Lakshmi on Fridays. Donate sweets or white products, like rice, to the poor. Wear diamonds or white clothes to tap into Venus’s vibrations.

Driver Number 7 (Born on the 7th, 16th or 25th): This number is the domain of Ketu, the planet known for spirituality and intuition. This is going to be the year of a retreat and mental growth.

• Career: People in healing, research, education or wellness fields will excel. They must trust their gut instincts as it’ll lead them to good decisions.

• Challenges: Their introspective nature may lead to overanalysing situations or doubting their own instincts. While this is a year for reflection and retreat, they must ensure they don’t completely detach from practical responsibilities or social interactions, which may lead to isolation.

• Action plan: Read ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and visit the Hanuman temple regularly. Chant ‘Gayatri Mantra’. Feed stray dogs or cows - it’s a simple act that will attract good karma. Wear a silver ring or pendant to balance Ketu’s influence.

Driver Number 8 (Born on the 8th, 17th or 26th): People born on these dates are ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and justice. In 2025, they will enjoy stability and success, especially if they are consistent in their efforts.

• Career: Law, finance and manufacturing professionals as well as entrepreneurs will face growth. Hard work shall pay them amply.

• Challenges: Avoid shortcuts and cutting corners - Saturn rewards discipline and honesty.

• Action plan: Worship both Lord Hanuman and Lord Saturn. Respect service workers and artisans and they must offer them kindness whenever they can. Be careful with black and red; don’t use them together.

Driver Number 9 (Born on the 9th, 18th or 27th): This number is ruled by Mars and 2025 is the year of this very planet. Everything that means action, courage and determination will be on their side now!

• Career: If they are in the army, NGOs, healing or education fields, they will see exceptional growth. Hard work will lead to substantial rewards.

• Challenges: Impulsiveness and ego are their main hurdles. They must manage these wisely to ensure smooth progress.

• Action plan: Offer water to the Sun daily and seek blessings from Lord Hanuman. Apply red sandalwood paste on Lord Hanuman’s idol and repeat the mantras of the deity for bravery. Also, they must adorn red threads or ornaments to enhance their energy from Mars.

Numerology gives us insights, but we must remember that our future is built by us with the actions and choices of our minds.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)