Nritya Samarpan: A Festival of Classical Dance

Over the past few years, one has noticed a sharp decline in the volume of solo classical dance performances. On the other hand, there has been an exponential increase in the number of group choreographies and multi-dance amalgamation performances.

‘Nritya Samarpan’, a festival of solo classical dance performances organised by senior Kuchipudi exponent Meenu Thakur at India Habitat Centre on January 2, 2026, earnestly attempted to buck this trend. Young artistes trained under senior dance exponents showcased their skills through this festival.

The festival commenced with an artistic Odissi presentation by Ankita Kumari, trained under Dr Binayak Panda. Ankita performed ‘Manglacharan’, which was ornamented with the verses of the ‘Sabda Swara Pathan’. This was followed by a vibrant Kuchipudi presentation by Bhawna Gill, disciple of Meenu Thakur, in which the danseuse performed ‘Ramayana Saaram’, a traditional Kuchipudi piece, followed by a presentation in which she balanced herself deftly on a brass plate.

Komal Biswal, trained under Padma Shri recipient Guru Shovana Narayan, performed ‘Panchamsavari’, a rhythmic cycle of 15 beats. Komal’s speed and agility were the notable features of her performance. Guru Shashidharan Nair’s disciple Basanto Godasora presented ‘Ananda Tandav’, a blissful dance of creation, rhythm and balance. Maasana Kshetrimayum, who has learnt under Dr Y. Theba Devi, displayed beautiful tenderness through ‘Radha Abhisar’, which encapsulates the ethereal dance of Srimati Radhika.

The final performance was a beautiful Bharatanatyam performance by Neha Shukla, disciple of Dr Gauripriya Somnath. Neha performed an episode from Kalidasa’s ‘Kumarasambhavam’. The festival was graced by Guru Shovana Narayan, Dr K.G. Suresh, Director of IHC and others.