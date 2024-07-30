Nrital Chanda Dance Center celebrates 28 years

Eminent dance choreographer Sourav Chanda, known for his work on ‘Zee Bangla’ and the founder of the Nrital Chanda Dance Center, celebrated the 28thanniversary of his dance school recently in Kolkata with ‘Athashe-e-Athash’.

State fire minister Sujit Bose inaugurated the annual event in the presence of actresses and dancers Indrani Dutta, Malabika Sen and Sonalee Chaudhuri. Noted dancers and choreographers Kohinoor Sen Barat and Bratati Chowdhury also graced the occasion.

The central attraction of the event was a scintillating dance drama, ‘Meera Bai’, choreographed by Chanda and performed by the students of the academy. Another prime attraction of the evening was the performance by 12 senior citizens who learned various dance genres under the guidance of Chanda.

“It is a special day for me and my dance academy, Nrital Chanda Dance Center, as we enter our 28th year. We have captured the essence of life through diverse dance expressions and movements. We have also unveiled a new logo for the academy, symbolising our pursuit of creative excellence, innovation and art,” said Chanda.