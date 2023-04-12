Not doing ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’: Sohini Sarkar

Actress Sohini Sarkar is no longer part of director Arun Roy’s new Bengali film, ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’. Citing date issues, the actress told ‘Millennium Post’ that she is not doing the film, also starring Jeetu Kamal, Arna Mukhopadhyay and Kinjal Nanda.

In September 2022, the director announced to make a film based on a novel of the same name by renowned Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay on his birth anniversary. The film was supposed to go on floors in February 2023. However, the director is now busy with the post-production of the Dev-starrer ‘Baghajatin’, which hits theatres on Durga Puja 2023.

Meanwhile, Sohini has a busy month ahead. After a hiatus, Arna’s ambitious play ‘Mahabharat’ was staged on Tuesday with Sohini playing Draupadi. She is also excited to team up with Anirban and Arna in Arpita Ghosh’s play ‘Ghare-Baire’ for Pancham Baidik. Based on Rabindranath Tagore’s acclaimed novel, ‘Ghare Baire’ tells a tale of love, companionship, deceit and freedom against the backdrop of the Indian nationalist struggle and Lord Curzon’s partition of Bengal. In the play, Bimala, also known as Sohini, represents the ‘new woman’ of the early 20th century. On Wednesday, the play was staged at Madhusudan Mancha in Kolkata. Then, there’s ‘Athai’, a ‘Natadha’ production, with Anirban, Arna and Sohini. ‘Athai’ is also directed by Arna.

“I am glad that ‘Mahabharat’ and ‘Athai’ are back after a while. Both the plays enjoyed the attention of the theatre lovers,” said the ‘Abar Bibaho Obhijaan’ actress.

Come May, the actress will start shooting for Hoichoi’s ‘Sampurna 2’. Dealing with the sensitive issue of marital rape and domestic violence, ‘Sampurna’ created ripples in the first season. People saw how Sampurna raised her voice to protect her sister-in-law Nandini in season one.

“ ‘Sampurna’ received a lot of love from the audience and I can’t wait to begin shooting for the new season,” said Sohini, who’s also shooting a murder mystery for the Bengali streaming giant.