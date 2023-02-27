Not been offered Sourav Ganguly biopic: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor squashed rumours of him starring in a biopic on Indian cricketer and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly during his visit to Kolkata. Rather, he confirmed being a part of a Kishore Kumar biopic, which director Anurag Basu and he have been working on for the last 11 years.

“I think Dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend, not just in India but around the world. A biopic of him will be very special. Unfortunately, I haven’t been offered the film. The makers of ‘Luv Films’ are still writing the script. For 11 years, I have been working on a biopic on Kishore Kumar with Anurag Basu. That would be my next biopic. I haven’t heard about the biopic on Dada yet,” said Ranbir at the promotional event of his latest rom-com, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ (TJMM), in Kolkata. At the Eden Garden on Monday, he was spotted playing friendly over with Ganguly.

Meanwhile, it’s been a long time since Ranbir has done a rom-com like ‘Bachna Ae Haseno’ and ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’. The ’Brahmastra’ actor even had apprehension before signing on to TJMM. “A lot of rom-coms in Hollywood and Bollywood haven’t worked of late. Films like ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ are relatable and seeped into our culture. When Luv Ranjan came to me with TJMM, I loved the character of Mickey. TJMM has a hilarious take on love,” he said.

These days, it’s his three-month-old daughter Raha who keeps Ranbir busy the most. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6, 2022. Calling himself a hands-on father, he said, “I am a burping specialist. I didn’t know burping was such a big part of a newborn baby. Her smile just breaks my heart. You just don’t feel like leaving home. Even to get 20 minutes with her before the flight rejuvenates me,” he smiled.

Though the actor said he hasn’t been offered anything on OTT yet, he told ‘Millennium Post’ how much he enjoyed watching Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Farzi’ and Aditya Roy Kapur in ‘The Night Manager’. “Right now, I don’t have any plans as I don’t have any offers on OTT. But in the last 25 years, there hasn’t been one day when I haven’t consumed any content. ‘The Night Manager’ and ‘Farzi’ were amazing,” he said.

Ask him about vitriol trolls, Ranbir, who isn’t officially on any social media platform, calls himself a ‘big troller in real life’. “I troll Alia and my friends. It’s all in jest. You can’t take it seriously. Sometimes, some trolls are meant to hurt you. But eventually, we are entertainers. Whatever work we do is out there for the public to judge. They can love us for our work or even throw bricks at us,” he said.