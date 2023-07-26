‘No problem if someone else directs Ek Je Achhe Kanya sequel’

He might have made 13 films in 22 years, but even today Subrata Sen is known for directing Konkona Sen Sharma in the Bengali film, ‘Ek Je Achhe Kanya’ (2001). Interestingly, Sen has been approached numerous times with proposals to create sequels for both ‘Ek Je Achhe Kanya’ and ‘Nil Nirjane’, the first digital movie made in India. However, he believes in exploring new territories, rather than revisiting past films. “Since the release of ‘Ek Je Achhe Kanya’ and ‘Nil Nirjane’, I have been getting offers to make their sequels. But I don’t want to repeat myself. If anyone is willing to make a sequel to ‘Ek Je Achhe Kanya’, I don’t have any problem,” he said.

As a director, Sen has frequently drawn inspiration from Bengali literature. His works include adaptations such as ‘Hotath Neerar Jonnyo’, based on a short story by Sunil Gangopadhyay and ‘Bibar’, an adaptation of Samaresh Basu’s controversial novel. Sen has again taken on a controversial subject, as seen in his latest project, ‘Samaresh Basu’r Projapoti’. The book faced a ban in the state due to its perceived obscenity. “What was obscene in the 1960s and 1970s is found to be normal now. So, if you read the text today, you wouldn’t find anything obscene about it,” he said.

‘Samaresh Basu’r Projapoti’, starring Subrat Dutta, Mumtaz Sorcar and Rwitobroto Mukherjee in lead roles, has found its audience. With sold-out shows at ‘Nandan 2’, the authorities decided to shift it to the larger ‘Nandan 1’ auditorium. It’s indeed a moment of pride for the team ‘Samaresh Basu’r Projapoti’. “In the first week, we didn’t get many multiplexes because of ‘Mission Impossible 7’. Even if we could manage some, the show timings were bizarre. So, we moved into single theatres. Nandan authorities have supported us,” said the director.

Sen remains a firm advocate of single-screen theatres, as he believes that the heart of the Bengali audience lies there. According to him, not everyone can afford the rising ticket prices at multiplexes, making it difficult for many Bengali viewers to access films. “I believe Bengalis will watch films in single theatres if we renovate them,” he said.

In his latest venture, Sen has skillfully adapted Samaresh Basu’s controversial tale into an intriguing film. The story revolves around a thug with a troubled childhood who evolves into a criminal with a compassionate side. The film features outstanding performances from actors like Dutta, Rwitobroto, Sritama Dey and Mumtaz.

While the original story was set in the 1960s, Sen has shifted the film’s backdrop to the 1980s. “The novel had several characters and it’s not possible to include all of them in a film. So, I have retained the most important ones,” he said.

Meanwhile, he’s yet to decide on his next venture but expresses an interest to adapt a story from Bengali literature again. “I want to explore the theme of young romance next,” said Sen.