New kebab destination in town at Novotel Kolkata

If one is looking for a delectable experience of unlimited kebabs and mouth-watering biryani this Durga Puja, look no further than the ‘Ministry of Kebabs’ (M.O.K.), the latest culinary destination at Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences in Kolkata. Whether it’s the tantalising ‘mutton shikampuri kebab’, featuring minced mutton kebabs stuffed with a delightful blend of mint and hung curd or the tantalising ‘tandoori sarson jhinga’, where prawns are marinated in home-ground mustard and cooked to perfection in the tandoor, people’s taste buds will be left craving for more.

Bengali’s love for fish is well served by executive sous chef Sirajul Rahaman’s ‘kolivada macchi’, a flavourful, shallow-fried, semolina-crusted spiced fish dish. Vegetarians can delight in the ‘zafrani paneer tikka’ and ‘rajma galouti’, a fragrant plate of red kidney beans cooked on a griddle.

At M.O.K., the chef employs three cooking methods - tawa, tandoor and sigri - to preserve the kebabs’ true texture and flavour. And here’s the exciting part: nearly six trolleys, with vegetarian and non-vegetarian counters, will come to people’s tables, serving them freshly prepared kebabs right from the kebab stations.

M.O.K. has a captivating ambience, which is a blend of modern style with Indian art and culture, creating a perfect setting for various occasions. The use of local artisanal products aligns with the hotel’s commitment to sustainability. After relishing the kebabs, one can’t miss the ‘ulte tawa ka paratha’, ‘khameeri roti’ (traditional Indian sourdough bread), the comforting yellow ‘dal’ and the delicious biryani.

Debashis Sen, MD of ‘Hidco’ and chairman of NKDA, praised the new culinary spot in New Town. “Novotel is coming up with innovative culinary concepts, which will make the people of Kolkata happy ahead of the puja celebrations,” said Sen, who enjoyed the prawn kebabs.

The launch event was star-studded, with guests like actor Koneenica Banerjee, Ushasi Roy, music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, choreographer Sudarshan Chakravorty and food vlogger Indrajit Lahiri in attendance.

“M.O.K. carefully blends a contemporary and sophisticated atmosphere. We have a diverse menu tailored for every Indian food enthusiast,” said General Manager Arjun Kaggallu.

Save room for the delectable ‘jalebi rabri’ and ‘phirnee’ as one dives into dessert. What’s exciting is that the kebab and dessert menu changes daily, offering a delightful surprise every time people visit. At M.O.K., one can indulge in the vegetarian spread for Rs 1,234 and the non-vegetarian feast for Rs 1,234 + Rs 123. The restaurant is open from 7 pm to midnight.