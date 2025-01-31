New Delhi World Book Fair 2025: A global platform for authors & literature

Ahead of the launch of the ‘New Delhi World Book Fair 2025’, the National Book Trust, India, under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, held a press conference where Yuvraj Malik, Director of NBT, India, announced that the grand literary event will be inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu, at 11:30 am on February 1, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam.

The press conference, held on January 30, 2025, was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Prof. Milind Marathe, Chairman, NBT, India, Dr Alexéi Varlámov, prominent Russian author and writer, Mikhail Antsiferov, Third Secretary (Culture, Education, Sports) and Yuvraj Malik, Director, NBT, India.

The flagship event of the Ministry of Education, organised by NBT, India, ‘NDWBF 2025’ won’t only host and celebrate ideas, authors and discussions from across the country, but also from all over the globe. The event stands as a crucible where the essence of a 75-year-old republic converges with the aspirations of a nation set to command global admiration. Keeping in line with this sentiment, Yuvraj Malik highlighted that ‘NDWBF 2025’ will witness participation from international authors and speakers from over 50 countries including France, Qatar, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Columbia and Russia (the focus nation of NDWBF 2025).

Dr Alexéi Varlámov emphasised how with the Russian publishing houses presenting over 1,500 books at the fair, the showcase is a true representation of Russian history, culture and literature. Further, Mikhail Antsiferov added that the Russian exposition will present interviews with writers and presentations of Russian museums. It’s also planned to organise a small cafe for those wishing to try Russian sweets and pastries.

Prof. Milind Marathe highlighted how the event brings together a rich variety of segments and perspectives that reflect the principles and values enshrined in the Constitution. With over 2000 publishers and exhibitors,1000+ speakers and 600+ literature and cultural stations, ‘NDWBF 2025’ will induce a new flavour of culture, literature, art and book reading.

Similarly, the ‘International Events Corner’ of ‘NDWBF 2025’ will see book releases, panel discussions, reading sessions, film screenings and workshops featuring authors, speakers and literary associations from countries like Russia, Nepal, New Zealand, Germany, Lithuania, Italy and many others. Simultaneously, ‘NDWBF 2025’ celebrates the diverse voices from across the nation, bringing together a rich variety of perspectives that reflect the principles and values enshrined in the Constitution of India.

As part of the ‘Festival of Festivals’ (FoF), an initiative launched by NBT, India, in 2024, various book festivals and literary platforms from across the country will come together on a shared stage at ‘NDWBF 2025’. Celebrating India’s vast literary landscape, Brahmaputra Literature Festival, ‘Prabhat Prakashan’, Bharat Literature Festival, Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, ‘Authors Inc. Publications’, ‘Penguin Dialogues’, ‘My Secret Bookshelf x Anecdote Publishing House’, Asian Literary Society and the ‘Great Indian Book Tour’ will all be participating, fostering collaboration and engagement among Indias rising book festivals.

Yuvraj Malik highlighted that this year’s edition of the fair has new and exciting additions to its programming. For example, the ‘Authors Lounge’ has been designed as a dedicated space where writers can interact, reflect and recharge amidst the literary celebrations. This will serve as the perfect setting for authors as a much-needed sojourn before they continue their literary odyssey. Indeed, this gathering, where ideas are exchanged as freely as air, where creativity knows no bounds and where a republic’s legacy intertwines with its limitless potential, is not one to be missed.

Similarly, another new feature - the ‘Children’s Corner’ (‘Kidz Kingdom’) - will offer a plethora of storytelling, literary, art, craft and dance sessions for young visitors at the ‘NDWBF 2025’ on all nine days of the event.

The book fair, with its theme ‘Republic@75’, serves as a platform that unites the nation’s cultural heritage with its aspirations for the future. The event brings together leading voices from diverse cultures and fields, including literature, governance, technology, art and cinema. Luminaries such as Pankaj Tripathi, Phonsokh Ladakhi, Pushpesh Pant, Shashi Tharoor, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Govind Dholakia, Kumar Vishwas and Prakash Jha will engage with audiences in their sessions, reflecting the festival’s dynamic and inclusive vision.

All You Need to Know

• Event dates: February 1 to 9, 2025

• Timings: 11 am to 8 pm

• Free Entry for students in school uniforms and senior citizens

• Venue: Hall 2-6, Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi

• Entry gates: Gate 10 (Near Metro Station), Gate 4 (Bhairon Road) and Gate 3

• Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court

• Shuttle service will be available from Gate 10

What’s Special This Year

• Theme Pavilion (Hall 5): It showcases India’s republican ideals through installations, books, documentaries and cultural programs.

• International Focus Pavilion (Hall 4): ‘Roos Se Aayi Kitabein’ - Discover the rich literary and cultural heritage of Russia through curated exhibits.

• Authors Corner (Hall 5) & Lekhak Manch (Hall 2): Interact with leading authors, poets and translators in vibrant literary discussions.

• Children’s Pavilion (Hall 6): A dedicated space for young readers with storytelling, workshops and interactive activities.

• Free distribution of Braille books under the ‘Books for All initiative’ in Hall 6

• B2B Opportunities: The ‘B2B Zone’ and ‘Rights Exchange Forum’ (New Delhi Rights Table) provide platforms for publishers, authors and stakeholders to connect globally.

• Cultural Evenings: Witness cultural performances celebrating India’s diversity and heritage.

• Authors Lounge: A dedicated lounge for published authors

• Illustrators Corner: A dedicated Illustrators zone to showcase the works of illustrators in publishing