Neptune (Ketu): The spiritual healer of all the planets

Numerology is all about numbers and only numerologists can explain the secret meaning of these numbers. The future of a person can be predicted theoretically through numerology.

Numbers have their own significance, which helps achieve progress. Due to their importance, they are used in our day-to-day routine as they have something to say about our personalities, health, personal growth, work, relationships and careers. Everybody deals with numbers, especially while celebrating birthdays and anniversaries or paying bills.

The following article is about number 7, which is also known as the number of wisdom and the people who belong to it can know about their personality traits. Those born under this number are close to the gods.

The quote that best describes number 7 is by Swami Vivekanand: “You have to grow from the inside out. No one can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.”

Those born on the seventh of any month (1 + 6 = 7), (2 + 5 = 7) are ruled by planet Ketu.

The ‘Chariot of 7’ is all about being analytical, perceptive and introspective, since the chariot always indicates the victory of some kind of number.

Considered to be lucky, people related to number 7 have a driving desire for spiritual wisdom and knowledge. They are problem solvers who want to discover reasons for why, what and how everything happens in their lives. They are blessed with a natural healing ability. Such people enjoy working alone and love being all alone as others distract them.

7 is a prime number and is usually broken into 3 and 4. So, 7 is a combination of creativity (3) and practicality (4). 7 is a masculine number as it’s cold, confident and attention-seeking. They are special as they don’t like anything extra and love everything plain and simple.

Personality-wise, such people have a strong mental capacity and commend others’ innovative ideas. Their independence lets them explore their creativity through their bold ideas and thoughts. They can make a huge name for themselves with memorable achievements, but it’s not by luck. It’s only through their dedication and hard work.

Keywords: Analysis, understanding, knowledge, wisdom introspective, analytical and spiritual

Positive Traits: Their intellectual surpasses everyone else, as they have brilliant minds and are sharp-witted when any project or their own performances surprise them. Justice is very important to them and keeping fair and square is their real motive. Their strict way of living gives them true meaning and purpose.

Negative Traits: People ruled by number 7 can sometimes be moody (mood swings). Also, this number represents laziness. Such people have anxiety issues all the time as they easily catch another person’s energy with negative effects. Often, their personalities keep changing them. Sometimes, it’s difficult to analyse their nature.

Lucky Colours: Pale shades like light yellow, light green and light blue

Traits to Improve: Such people need to socialise more and let down the barriers that they have created around themselves as they unnerve others through their differently inclined personalities. Unlike others, they don’t worry about mundane things.

Career: Since they like to work alone in an orderly and logical manner, they will opt for fields like medicine, science, technical, writing and spiritual healing.

Famous personalities born with number 7 include cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, famed comedian Charlie Chaplain, Indian poet and writer Rabindranath Tagore and author William Wordsworth.

(Rakhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: digitsndessteny)