‘National Theatre Festival 2025 Delhi’ to kick-start from March 7

Theatre constitutes the heartbeats of people or a nation. We strongly believe that theatre as a media of communication constantly mirrors and reflects society. Keeping this in view, ‘ADPIX Production’ is organising a two-day ‘National Theatre Festival 2025 Delhi: Bridging Cities, Untold Stories’, an unmissable celebration of theatre that brings together the rich cultural histories of Bengal and Delhi on March 7 and 8 at Shri Ram Center for Performing Arts (SRCPA).

The festival features two highly acclaimed theatrical performances: ‘Barff’ by veteran actor director Saurabh Shukla and ‘Ek Mulaqat Manto Se’ by Ashwath Bhatt known for his work with theatre and movies. ‘Barff’, produced by Ashvin Gidwani, with a powerful performance by Saurabh Shukla, Sunil Palwal and Aanchal Chauhan, will keep the audience on edge for its thrills and suspense. ‘Ek Mulaqat Manto Se’, which has Maneesh Varma as the creative producer and brilliant acting by Ashwath Bhatt, is a soul-stirring emotional saga during the Indo-Pakistan partition.

The ‘National Theatre Festival 2025, Delhi’ is a deep dive into themes of truth, belief and the socio-political upheaval of our times, reflected through the lens of theatre. Managed by the team of Abhra Dasgupta, an active theatre person at Kolkata for the last 23 years, she said, “In theatre, distance is no barrier - our stories, emotions and voices unite us beyond all borders.”

Entry for the festival is by tickets available on ‘BookMyShow’. The price for ‘Barff’ stands at Rs 4999, Rs 3999, Rs 2999, Rs 1999 and Rs 1499, while ‘Ek Mulaqat Manto Se’ is available at Rs 999, Rs 499 and Rs 199.