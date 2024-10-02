National Day of Prayer Organised by Ecumenical Commission Highlights Peace, Unity, and Solidarity

NEW DELHI: The Ecumenical Commission of the Archdiocese of Delhi hosted a solemn National Day of Prayer at the DCC Hall, Sacred Heart Cathedral, to mark Gandhi Jayanti and promote peace across the nation. The event began with a blessing from His Grace Archbishop Anil J.T. Couto, who highlighted the importance of unity and harmony in India, drawing parallels to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of peace.



Archbishop Couto reflected on peace as a divine gift, especially crucial in the present times, and urged everyone to foster a sense of togetherness in the country. The gathering, led by Fr. Norbat Harman, saw a special prayer and a heartfelt song for peace led by Fr. Harman, calling for divine intervention to encourage reconciliation across communities and nations.



Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara offered a special prayer for the Delhi Government, citizens of India, and those affected by conflicts, particularly the violence in Manipur, Israel, and other war-torn regions. His prayer underscored the Church's global commitment to peace and justice, extending support to the judiciary, workers, farmers, and migrants, and emphasising solidarity with all sections of society.



The ecumenical nature of the gathering was further highlighted by the presence of dignitaries such as Bishop Thomas Mar Aprem, alongside pastors and leaders from various Christian denominations. Their participation demonstrated a united front in the pursuit of peace.



Adding to the spiritual atmosphere were a moving prayer dance performed by students from St. Michael’s Jr. School and St. Agnelo’s School, as well as a choir performance by students of Caleb Institute.

