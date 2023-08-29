National Award-winning 'Kalkokkho' to re-release in Kolkata

Director duo Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti’s National Award-winning film ‘Kalkokkho’ is all set to re-release in Kolkata on September 1.

‘Kalkokkho’, which won the ‘Best Bengali Film’ award at the 69th National Film Awards, was released exactly a year ago on August 19. However, the film, which highlights the existential crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t have a successful run at the theatres. However, after the National Award win, it gained attention and a positive response, prompting the makers to re-release it.

“When we released the film, it faced some challenges. However, after winning the prestigious National Award, ‘Kalkokkho’ gained significant attention. We received an enthusiastic response from the distributors and decided to have another run,” said Maiti.

‘Kalkokkho’ premiered at Busan International Film Festival in 2021. Meanwhile, the director duo is also preparing for the upcoming release of their next film, ‘Mon Potongo’, featuring Seema Biswas in the lead. The Bengali film is expected to hit theaters early next year.