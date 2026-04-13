Mumbai is getting ready to be spooked

Aadyam, a theatre initiative by ‘Aditya Birla Group’, was conceptualised by Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla in 2015 and has had a track record of presenting excellent theatre productions over the years. Presently in its 8th season, Aadyam is presenting ‘Ankahi’, the debut play, that forays into the supernatural thriller territory in its nationwide release, which began on March 17 in New Delhi.

This never-attempted genre is a Hindi adaptation of Susan Hill’s celebrated horror story, ‘The Woman in Black’. ‘Ankahi’ continues the previous season’s tradition of transforming classical texts into immersive, theatrical experiences and is a Hindi adaptation of Susan Hill’s celebrated horror story, ‘The Woman in Black’. Its English adaptation for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt became one of the longest-running ‘West End’ productions.

It follows the story of a middle-aged lawyer, Sandeepan Chauhan, who is carrying the baggage of a haunted truth. In an attempt to free himself from it, he finds an unusual channel in a young, sceptical theatre actor who helps him stage his horror - the account of how a simple legal matter of settling deceased Fatima Illyas’ estate unfolds a darker truth hidden in the marshes of West Bengal.

‘Ankahi’ has been directed by Vikranth Pawar, making this his first play for Aadyam Theatre. He has been instrumental in bringing Broadway-style musicals to India for the first time with ‘Beauty and the Beast’. The meticulously developed set and sound design create a world that the audience doesn’t just experience; they immerse themselves in it.

Talking about his experience, Vikranth Pawar said, “‘Ankahi’ marks my first play with Aadyam Theatre and the experience has been nothing short of exciting. My decision to adapt this classic horror story for the Indian stage was purely based on my conviction that the Indian audience has been waiting for a supernatural thriller to unfold on a live stage. The play packs some real scares and pulls you into pure drama and thrill for 90 minutes. It is a story that stays with you even when the lights turn back on.”

The play’s cast includes two powerhouse performers: Gopal Datt (‘Tere Naam’, ‘Delhi Crime’ and ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’) as Sandeepan Chauhan and Rohit Chaudhary (‘Bareilly ki Barfi’, ‘Jabariya Jodi’ and ‘The Forgotten Army’) as the young actor.

The Mumbai shows will take place on April 18 and 19 at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA and on May 2 and May 3, 2026, at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir.