The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), in collaboration with the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi, is delighted to present the first-ever ‘Moomin’ presentation in India, ‘Moomin 80: The Door is Always Open’. Opening today at KNMA’s Interactive Terrain (IT) in Saket, this interactive and immersive experience celebrates the 80th anniversary of the beloved Moomins and invites audiences into the magical world of Moominvalley.

‘The Moomins’ were born in 1945 through the imagination of acclaimed Finnish artist, author and illustrator Tove Jansson (1914-2001), who created a whimsical universe that offered solace, joy and resilience during the uncertainty of World War II. 2025 marks 80 years of ‘Moomin’ stories. It all began with the first ‘Moomin’ tale, ‘The Moomins and the Great Flood’, published in 1945. A consoling and adventurous story about a displaced family and their quest to find a home, it ends in what will become known as Moominvalley, with its iconic blue house.

At the heart of the presentation is a hands-on, child-friendly space where young visitors and families can discover ‘Moomin’ characters and explore the rich emotional landscape of Moominvalley. Through play and exploration, the exhibit encourages emotional learning, empathy and self-expression. The presentation also offers a deeply personal look into Tove Jansson’s life through a compelling photo journey where writing, painting, illustrations, comics and theatre are seamlessly interwoven. As a queer icon in a time when homosexuality was taboo and even criminalised, Jansson’s courage, creativity and humanism shine through in her work and legacy.

An extensive public programming series will accompany the exhibition, including storytelling sessions, dramatic readings, creative workshops, cultural talks and family-friendly activities. These events aim to foster deeper engagement with the ‘Moomin’ stories, highlight Finnish culture and promote values of acceptance, empathy and environmental consciousness.

When: August 7, 2025 - January 15, 2026

Timings: 10:30 am 6:30 pm

