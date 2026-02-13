Moments Made for Two: A Curated Valentine’s Experience

This Valentine’s Day, romance finds its perfect setting at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla as the hotel curates an unforgettable evening of love, indulgence and refined hospitality on February 14 from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Designed for couples who wish to celebrate their bond in an elegant and intimate ambience, the Valentine’s Day Dinner promises a thoughtfully crafted culinary experience complemented by warm service and a sophisticated setting. The evening will feature a specially curated multi-course menu, indulgent desserts and a romantic atmosphere enhanced with soft lighting and curated décor.

Guests can expect a seamless blend of gourmet flavours and heartfelt moments, an experience that goes beyond dining and transforms into a celebration of togetherness. Whether it is a new love story or years of shared memories, the evening is designed to create lasting impressions.

The hotel’s culinary team has conceptualised a menu that balances classic romance with contemporary flair, ensuring that every course reflects care, creativity and passion. Paired with attentive service and an elegant setting, the evening aims to offer couples a memorable escape within the city.

Speaking about the celebration, the hotel shared that Valentine’s Day is not just about dining out - it is about pausing amidst busy lives to cherish meaningful connections.

Event Details

Date: February 14

Time: 7 pm to 11 pm

Venue: Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla

For reservations and enquiries, guests may contact the hotel directly. Early reservations are recommended due to limited seating