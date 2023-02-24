MOMB, ‘Culinary Culture’ engage in culinary journeys

In a masterful display of culinary artistry, ‘Masters of Marriott Bonvoy’ and ‘Culinary Culture’ kicked off 2023 on a high note as they welcomed ‘Dhamaka’ to India for the very first time. The brainchild of famed duo Roni Mazumdar and Chef Chintan Pandya of ‘Unapologetic Foods’, ‘Dhamaka’ packs a punch of flavour.

As a precursor to the exclusive dinners planned for Delhi and Mumbai, MOMB and ‘Culinary Culture’ played host to the leading chefs and food enthusiasts of the city for an exclusive meet and greet with Chintan and Roni in conversation with Vir Sanghvi, India’s top food authority and chairman of ‘Culinary Culture’.

The duo dove deep into their culinary journeys to unravel the nuances of creating culinary masterpieces from the rustic and raw pockets of a forgotten India. Chintan Pandya, who was awarded ‘Chef of the Year’ by the James Beard Foundation, along with his team, will recreate the magic of ‘Dhamaka’ at the JW Marriott Aerocity, Delhi.