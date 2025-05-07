‘Miss World’ pageant to spotlight Telangana on global tourism map

In alignment with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision to position Telangana as a premier global tourism destination, the State Government has formulated a comprehensive strategy to leverage the upcoming ‘Miss World’ pageant to promote Telangana’s diverse tourism offerings to an international audience.

With participation from representatives of over 120 countries and broadcast coverage in more than 150 nations, the ‘Miss World’ event presents an unparalleled platform to showcase Telangana’s cultural richness, heritage sites and modern infrastructure. This initiative is a key step in the Government’s broader plan to attract over Rs 15,000 crore in tourism investments and significantly boost domestic and international tourist footfall.

As part of this strategic initiative, ‘Miss World’ contestants will visit prominent tourism sites across the state, including iconic landmarks such as the Thousand Pillar Temple, Warangal Fort, Bhadrakali Temple, Ramappa Temple (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Nagarjuna Sagar, Pochampally (renowned for handloom weaving) and the ancient Pillalamarri tree in Mahabubnagar.

The itinerary includes a ‘Heritage Walk’ on May 12 through Hyderabad’s Charminar and Laad Bazaar, aimed at showcasing the city’s rich cultural legacy. On May 13, contestants will visit the majestic Chowmahalla Palace, experiencing Hyderabad’s royal heritage. On May 14, they will tour Warangal’s historical monuments, including the Thousand Pillar Temple and Warangal Fort, followed by a visit to Ramappa Temple, where they will witness a live performance of the Perini Dance, once performed before Kakatiya warriors went to battle.

On May 15, the delegates will visit the Yadagirigutta Temple, promoting spiritual tourism and proceed to Pochampally for a live demonstration of traditional handloom techniques. May 16 will feature a focus on medical tourism, with visits to healthcare institutions and key experiential sites including Experience Park in Hyderabad and Pillalamarri.

On May 17, the contestants will visit the world-renowned Ramoji Film City, one of the largest film studios globally. The following day, May 18, they will tour the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre to understand the State’s advanced public safety systems and its initiatives to ensure safe tourism. That evening, they will receive a presentation on Telangana’s growth story and attend the ‘Sunday-Funday Carnival’ at Tank Bund.

The itinerary also includes a visit to an IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on May 20-21. On May 21, contestants will participate in an arts and crafts workshop at Shilparamam, engaging with local artisans and learning about traditional art forms.

Through this high-impact international event, Telangana is set to receive unprecedented global attention, positioning the state as a multi-dimensional tourism hub. From heritage and spiritual tourism to handlooms, wellness and film tourism, this initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to driving inclusive growth, creating employment opportunities and presenting Telangana’s unique identity to the world.