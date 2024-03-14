Mimi to romance Bangladeshi actor Shakib Khan in ‘Toofan’

There were a lot of speculations regarding the leading lady opposite Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan in the upcoming film ‘Toofan’. Now, Tollywood actor Mimi Chakraborty has been roped in as one of the female leads.

Wait, that’s not the end. Actor Masuma Rahman Nabila from Bangladesh will also be seen in the film alongside Khan. Directed by Raihan Rafi, the film is a collaborative effort of three production houses, including ‘SVF’.

Of course, Mimi is excited about her Bangladesh venture. “I have been to Bangladesh on numerous occasions, sometimes for work or leisure. Also, sharing the screen with Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan for the first time is truly exhilarating. The collaboration of three production powerhouses from both countries is something to look forward to,” said the actor, who had been denied a TMC MP ticket recently.

For those unaware, Nabila left an indelible mark on audiences with ‘Ayanabaji’ and now she is making a comeback after a hiatus with ‘Toofan’. Reflecting on her return to the silver screen, Nabila expressed, “There’s a sense of joy in getting back to work coupled with the excitement of returning to the big screen after a prolonged absence.”

Meanwhile, Dhallywood superstar Shakib, who is riding high on the success of his film ‘Priyotoma’, recently said in an interview that there’s a big market for Bangladeshi films, especially with 300 million Bengali-speaking people across the world.