Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi/Saket presents the much-anticipated ‘Mexican Food Festival’, a culinary celebration of authentic Mexican cuisine that will tantalise the taste buds of food enthusiasts in Delhi by Chef Tania Tovar, coming from Mexico, along with our Executive Chef Biswarup Chatterjee. The festival will take place from today until February 19, 2024, at the acclaimed Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi, Saket, located in the heart of the city.

The festival promises to be a delectable journey through the diverse and vibrant flavours of Mexico, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of the country. Guests will have the opportunity to savour an array of traditional Mexican dishes meticulously prepared by our team of talented chefs, who have drawn inspiration from the distinct regional cuisines of Mexico.

Federico Salas, the Ambassador of Mexico to India, will inaugurate the festival, bringing an international touch to the event. Throughout the festival, attendees can expect to feast on an assortment of mouthwatering dishes, including but not limited to Tajin clásico fruit-tequila infusion, Texas cowboy-frijoles charros, ceviche, sopa de tortilla, chili bean nachos, Lentejas ‘One Pot Vegan Meal’, Gobernor style tacos, churros, tetelas, chicken quesadillas, pescado zarandeado and much more.

Chef Biswarup Chatterjee said, “Join us for our Mexican Food Festival, where we celebrate the vibrant flavours and rich culinary heritage of Mexico. Experience the warmth and hospitality of Mexican cuisine as we showcase a diverse array of authentic dishes crafted with passion and artistry.”

“We’re excited to announce our ‘Mexican Food Festival’, where guests can savour authentic dishes and embrace the vibrant flavors of Mexico. Join us for a culinary journey filled with traditional cuisine, live music and warm hospitality,” added Joyjit Chakravorty, General Manager of HGI Saket.

Chef Tania shared, “Mexican food is far more varied than people think. It varies from region to region. My job is to present the real food of Mexico and I hope people understand it’s not just nachos and tacos.”