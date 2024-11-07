Merlin Group announces 2nd edition of ‘Merlin Green Frames’

‘Merlin Group’, a leading real estate conglomerate in India, proudly presents the second edition of its live nature photography contest, ‘Merlin Green Frames’, designed to promote environmental conservation and celebrate nature’s beauty. Scheduled for November 10 at Merlin Greens, near IIM Joka, Kolkata, the contest invites photographers and nature enthusiasts to capture the flora and fauna in the lush setting of Ibiza - The Fern Resort and Spa and Aquaville.

At a recent formal function, Sushil Mohta, Chairman of ‘Merlin Group’, announced the second edition of ‘Merlin Green Frames 2024’ in the presence of Milan Mandal, Former Divisional Forest Officer, South 24 Parganas and presently Joint Director of JICA, Forest Department, Govt of West Bengal; Subha Das Mollick, noted film director and professor; Sayan Choudhury, Founder of the Indian Photographic Academy. Sandipan Mukherjee, renowned photographer and author of two critically acclaimed books ‘On Broken Trails’ and ‘Gangasagar’, was also present at the launch. He will be the mentor and judge of the contest.

This initiative encourages environmental awareness and fosters a deep connection with nature through photography. Sushil Mohta expressed hope that this contest will inspire participants to appreciate and protect our environment. The event will also feature knowledge-sharing sessions led by the Indian Photographic Academy.

The contest is open to all skill levels and includes five categories: ‘Landscape’ (Co-existence of humans and nature); ‘Macro’ (Capturing minute details); ‘Birds’ (Their habits and habitats); ‘Flora and Fauna’ and ‘Life in Action’. Workshops led by Sayan Choudhury and mentor Sandipan Mukherjee will provide valuable tips and techniques for improving skills.

This year, ‘Merlin Group’ anticipates even more remarkable captures of local and migratory species. The contest will conclude with a gala award ceremony on December 8 at Merlin Aquaville, where the top ten winners will receive cash prizes, trophies and gifts from Ibiza - The Fern Resort and Spa. “We will organise an exhibition at Acropolis Mall, where the selected images of the nature photography contest will be displayed for guests and the common public,” added Sushil Mohta.

Registration Details

Last date: November 8, 2024

Link: https://forms.gle/zL4MgZivEuz41jGN9

Email: abhisek.paul@merlinprojects.com

Contact: 7687972058