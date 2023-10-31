Mercury: Master of all the planets

Numbers are so powerful that they are known for predicting one’s future. With the help of this article, people can understand the traits of numerology number 5. They can have a deep knowledge about the Mercury planet and its hidden potential.

Number 5 is a master of change, can go with the flow and adapt itself to thrive in different environments and social situations. Mercury is the planet that depicts the number 5 in numerology. People related to this planet enjoy having a good time. They radiate a lot of energy, due to which others enjoy being around them. However, it’s difficult to describe their aura.

People who are born about number 5 [14 (1 + 4 = 5), 23 (2 + 3 + 5)] of any month are ruled by this number and Mercury (Budh) planet.

The beautiful thing about such people is that they can recover and cope with many difficulties as they can adapt to changes easily and quickly. They have amazing communication skills and are known for being witty.

Mercury is the planet of balance in all aspects. People ruled by this planet like to indulge themselves in solving puzzle queries, which sharpen their mind skills. They also love to explore their intellectual capabilities. Only a handful of them tend to be short-tempered.

As a pivotal point between numbers 1 and 9, one interesting numerological fact about number 5 is that it’s a masculine number, but it exhibits feminine traits too.

Keywords: Variety, constructive, freedom, change, versatile, explorer, travel and adaptable

Positive Traits: Natives of number 5 are always open to new experiences. They have so much courage and motivation that they are always drawn to fresh moments in life. They are known to mingle with people. They enjoy exploring and discovering new things and they never miss a chance to participate effectively.

Negative Traits: One negative trait of number 5 is overindulgence. These people often change their direction and find it impossible to stick to anything for long. Their inaccuracy and flexibility are the frequent results. Disregarding all their commitments and deals creates doubts about their trustworthiness in both official and casual contexts. Since they enjoy a carefree attitude, they change their schedules and frequently stick to any commitment that will make it more difficult, if not possible. Sometimes, they are lazy as well.

Career: Such people shall make great writers. They can excel in the banking, marketing and finance sectors. They can be public figures by being an advocate. They can work in any production house or can be business owners. They can get various jobs and work opportunities. They are advised to choose their field as per their skills.

Lucky Colours: Shades of green and blue and beige. However, red is a lucky colour for people related to the number 5.

Traits to improve: Such people should be a little more committed and keep promises that they make to others. They should be there for people who love them.

Some famous personalities who are ruled by number 5 are Kajol, Aamir Khan, Chris Brown, Deepika Pdukone, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rohit Shetty and others.

(Rakhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor.)