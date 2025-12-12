Menus In Braille: Marking a Milestone In Inclusive Hospitality

Ambassador, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions, a 1945 heritage landmark and the capital’s flagship SeleQtions Hotel, reinforces its commitment towards thoughtful and inclusive hospitality with the introduction of menus in Braille. Guided by ‘Paathya’, IHCL’s ESG+ framework, the initiative reflects the hotel’s long-standing belief that genuine luxury lies in accessibility, dignity and equitable experiences for all guests.

Marking 35 glorious years with the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the rollout of menus in Braille brings a thoughtful and progressive enhancement to the hotel’s guest experience. The announcement coincided with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, reinforcing the global call for disability-inclusive societies and social progress.

To commemorate the 35-year celebration, the hotel has also introduced a specially curated eight-course dining experience, inspired by the number itself.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandeep Surie, General Manager, said, “Inclusion is fundamental to how we define hospitality at Ambassador, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions. Guided by IHCL’s ‘Paathya’ framework, we continue to integrate the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion into every aspect of the guest journey. As we celebrate 35 years with IHCL, the introduction of Braille menus reaffirms this ethos. Stepping into my role at a milestone moment for the hotel, I am committed to strengthening this focus on accessibility and thoughtful design. By making our restaurants more inclusive, we aim to ensure that every guest experiences the dignity, ease and inclusivity that guide our service philosophy.”

Recently appointed as Ambassador, New Delhi, after a successful tenure at Taj Damdama Lake Resort & Spa, Gurugram, Mandeep brings a comprehensive leadership perspective shaped by decades of cross-functional expertise and a deep understanding of the industry.

As Delhi’s much-loved heritage hotel celebrates this landmark year, Ambassador, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions continues to set a benchmark for hospitality that is progressive, empathetic and future-ready.