Max Healthcare CMD Abhay Soi Recognised as One of India's Top Individual Tax Payers

MUMBAI : Max Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director, Abhay Soi, has been recognized as one of the highest individual tax payers in India for the fiscal year 2022-23. This accolade, awarded by the Income Tax Department, Mumbai, highlights Soi’s dedication to nation-building and his commitment to contributing to the growth and inclusive development of India.



Abhay Soi paid an income tax of approximately Rs 400 crore in the assessment year 2023-24, earning him the distinction of being among the “Top Individual Tax Payers” with gross tax payable exceeding Rs 10 lakhs. "I am honored to receive this recognition from the Income Tax Department, Mumbai. Paying taxes is not only a legal obligation but also a testament to my commitment to contributing to the growth and development of our country. This honor reflects the importance of every citizen's role in nation-building,” said Soi.



As a first-generation entrepreneur, Soi has been instrumental in the transformation and rapid expansion of Max Healthcare. Under his leadership, Max Healthcare has become one of the largest publicly listed hospital chains in India, boasting a market cap of over USD 10 billion. The network comprises 20 hospitals with over 4000 beds and employs more than 27,900 personnel. Additionally, Max Healthcare reserves 7.5 percent of its beds for free service to patients from economically weaker sections of society.



To celebrate the contributions of taxpayers, the Income Tax Department felicitated top taxpayers in specific pre-defined categories, as directed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

