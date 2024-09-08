Manovikas Kendra: A beacon of hope for children with special needs

For the past 50 years, ‘Manovikas Kendra’, a dedicated not-for-profit institution, has been a beacon of hope for children with special needs. The main aim of the organisation, which has been in existence since 1974, has been to foster a brighter world where every child can flourish.

The institution has a team of special educators, therapists, doctors, scientists and caregivers who provide personalised services for children with neurodivergent conditions like autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Down’s Syndrome, hearing and speech impaired and learning disabilities.

“At ‘Manovikas Kendra’, we understand that each child is unique. We specialise in providing comprehensive assessment, support and interventions for a range of challenges,” said a spokesperson of the institution. She further added, “Our multi-disciplinary team works collaboratively to ensure each child receives the best possible care and support. From early intervention to ongoing therapy, we are dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child.”

The institution provides educational support, assessment and diagnosis, therapeutic interventions and also teaching and training support. The organisation also provides life skills training to empower children to become purposeful, contributing members of society.

For five decades, ‘Manovikas Kendra’ has been a centre of importance that promotes inclusivity within the society.