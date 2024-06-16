Mango Mela 2024: The festival of relishing the King of fruits

This year, ‘Mango Mela: Handloom and Handicraft Expo’ is back again with back-to-back cultural events and moments of enjoying the tasty mangoes!

As the festival will take place at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi until June 30 from 11 am to 8 pm every day, people will get to witness the key attractions including getting to see a unique variety of mangoes from Bengal; an exhibition of handicrafts and handlooms of Bengal including GI tagged products; artisans’ zone with live art exhibition; food court with mango delights and Bengali cuisine and varieties of tea from the hills of Bengal.

As for cultural extravaganza, people will get to enjoy performances on two days from 6:30 pm onwards.

On June 23, Moumita Kundu and Rajarshi Debray will engage in a duet vocal, while The Bengali Folk Martial Dance will perform ‘Raibeshe’. Then on the finale day, that is June 30, the Shinjan Dance Academy will perform a dance recital, while the festival will end with ‘Hamelin’, a performance to be given by The Bengali Fusion Band.