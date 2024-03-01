Mamata Banerjee graces ‘Didi No 1’ for a memorable Sunday episode

This is one episode that Bengali residents across the globe are waiting for. Come March 3 at 8 pm on ‘Zee Bangla’ and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will make her debut appearance on Bengali TV. By now, people know that Banerjee, who is fondly known as ‘Didi’, will be gracing the stage of the popular Bengali reality show ‘Didi No 1’ for the first time ever.

Joining her will be host Rachana Banerjee. On the special episode, eminent guest participants, namely dancer Dona Ganguly and veteran singers Arundhati Holme Chowdhury and Sreeradha Bandyopadhyay, will also share the stage with the chief minister, where the spirit of womanhood will be celebrated.

Tourism minister and singer Indranil Sen, along with Rupankar Bagchi, TMC MLA and singer Aditi Munshi, Rathijit Bhattacharya and Ankita Bhattacharya, will also perform on the show.

From sharing anecdotes from her childhood to participating in fun-filled games like ‘roti making’, the chief minister does it all in the two-hour special episode.