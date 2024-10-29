Make Diwali brighter with festive hampers

Wondering what to gift your loved ones this Diwali? Diwali hampers are a perfect choice, symbolising love, gratitude and appreciation during the festival of lights. The city’s top hotels have curated special hampers to make your Diwali celebrations truly memorable.

ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal: This Diwali, ‘ITC Royal Bengal’ and ‘ITC Sonar’ have decided to share the warmth of their handcrafted selection of traditional and contemporary indulgences with beautiful hampers. Like the ‘Diamanté Collection’ and the ‘Festive Reserve Collection’ include the chef’s signature ‘mithai’ box. The ‘Festive Treats’ showcases the perfect blend of sweetness and texture with an assortment of delicacies. Then there’s the ‘Nutmeg Signature Brownie’, ‘Nut and Seed Clusters’ and ‘Nutmeg Festive Tea Cakes’ - all to make your Diwali special.

JW Marriott: As the festival of lights approaches, ‘JW Marriott’ presents a specially curated range of Diwali hampers designed to add a touch of luxury and indulgence to your festive celebrations. From handcrafted sweets and gourmet delicacies to premium dry fruits and festive treats, these hampers offer an elegant fusion of flavors and textures. The attention to detail extends beyond the contents to the packaging, with each hamper presented in luxurious wrapping that adds a sophisticated touch to your gift.

Taj Bengal: A variety of exquisite gift hampers filled with festive delights to make this Diwali a memorable one, thoughtfully curated by gourmet experts that include a range of luxurious gift hampers brimming with festive delights, aiming to create unforgettable Diwali celebrations. These hampers include a diverse selection of homemade artisanal goodies, culinary treasures and high-end accessories to add a touch of elegance to your festivities.

The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata: Hampers bring joy and this Diwali, ‘The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata’ aims to spread that happiness. You can create your own personalised hamper from the hotel’s selection of gourmet delights for a truly festive experience. You can choose from silver, gold and platinum packages.

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge: ‘Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata’ presents a thoughtfully curated collection of Diwali gift hampers, filled with warmth and festive flavours. From handcrafted chocolates, cookies and festive goodies to an array of exotic Indian sweets, the carefully curated selection promises to enhance the festive cheer. The hotel is all set to introduce a special lunch and dinner buffet menu at ‘YAYAvar’ on November 3 to celebrate the cherished sibling bond this ‘Bhai Phota’.