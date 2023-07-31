Made in Heaven Season 2: The season of wedding extravaganza!

With all the love pouring in for the second season of ‘Made in Heaven’ and the excitement among the fans, the audience can’t wait to see the sneak peek of the upcoming season.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to know how the story will move forward in the second season. Amid all the anticipation, ‘Prime Video’ revealed the character posters of the stellar cast, announcing the trailer launch date. Viewers can brace themselves to enter the world of ‘Made in Heaven’ once again and witness a beautiful portrayal of tradition, modern aspirations and belief systems set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings as the trailer will be out today!

‘Made in Heaven’ season two is produced by ‘Excel Media and Entertainment’ and ‘Tiger Baby Films’, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Neeraj Ghaywan.

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, the series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz with the new addition of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. The seven-episode series will exclusively premiere on ‘Prime Video’ in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.