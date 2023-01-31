M3M Foundation honours its ‘Lakshya’ scholar Radhika Keshari

On January 30, 2023, M3M Foundation’s ‘Lakshya Programme’ successfully marked its first anniversary. In celebration, the foundation launched the ‘Lakshya Scholarship’ for talented children in the performing arts, which took place at The Apparel House, AEPC, Sector 44, Gurugram, Haryana. The ‘Lakshya - Udaan Hauslon Ki’ program was conceptualised a year ago to support the country’s talented youngsters in the fields of arts and sports. The unwavering support offered by the foundation has helped several athletes stand out at various international, national, state and district-level tournaments.

The ceremony started with the lighting of the auspicious diya by Roop Bansal, Director, ‘M3M Group’; Aishwarya Bansal and Payal Kanodia, trustees of the M3M Foundation and Surajpal Ammu, a renowned social worker. More than 500 people, including representatives and community members from the nearby villages of Gurgaon, Sohna and Tavdu, witnessed this mega event.

The scholarship event was fully dedicated to ‘Lakshya’ scholars of the foundation. Aman Bathla, the world’s fastest pianist with 52 world records, was the guest of honour. His presence was a big draw at the event, along with a mesmerising performance by him and his students. The event’s other main attraction was the electrifying performance by Kamlesh Patel, a specially-abled Indian dancer, model and speaker who’s also known as the pride of Baroda. Known for his star performance on the reality television show ‘Dance India Dance’, Kamlesh has given over a thousand performances in India and abroad.

Another outstanding performance at the event was delivered by Radhika Keshari, a ‘Lakshya’ scholar who has set a world record for being the ‘Youngest Professional Indo-Western Music Performer’ and entered her name in the golden book of ‘World Records’. Radhika has sung the ‘Dashavatar Stotram’ in 10 different combinations of melodic notes of Indian classical music while playing the grand piano to create a fusion of Indian and Western classical music.

Expressing her happiness, Payal Kanodia said, “This is a proud moment for the M3M Foundation, which has always championed the cause of supporting young people's participation in sports and arts. As we broaden our horizons, we are now supporting gifted children in the performing arts to hone their skills and become well-known personalities.”

“India is a talent-rich country in sports and other fields. We’ve seen innumerable talented young people giving mind-blowing performances in dance, singing, theatre and other genres. With our consistent support and their ongoing efforts, we’re sure that these high achievers will reach their full potential,” she added.

‘Lakshya’ scholarship will now support the development of talented children and youth from socio-economically deprived communities to hone their performing arts skills. It’ll prepare them to participate in district, state, national and international competitions to ignite the passion for music, dance and theatre among children and youth. The focus will also be on transforming individuals into role models for their respective fields and communities.