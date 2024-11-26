‘Lorenzo Searches For The Meaning Of Life’ wins 7th JCB Prize for Literature

Upamanyu Chatterjee’s book ‘Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life’, published by ‘Speaking Tiger Books’, has been announced as the winner of the ‘2024 JCB Prize for Literature’ and awarded Rs 25 lakh. The event was held at the JCB India Headquarters, Ballabhgarh. The coveted trophy, a sculpture by Delhi artist duo, Thukral and Tagra, titled ‘Mirror Melting,’ was awarded to Chatterjee.

The prestigious award was handed over on behalf of Lord Bamford, Chairman, JCB, by Deepak Shetty, CEO and MD, JCB India. Speaking at the event, Shetty said, “The ‘JCB Prize for Literature’ was conceptualised by Lord Bamford to celebrate the Indian-ness of Indian literature. Over the years this award has attracted some of the most eclectic mix of works and this year has been no different. Congratulations to Upamanyu Chatterjee’s ‘Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life’ on behalf of the JCB family.”

Jury member Jerry Pinto said, “Upamanyu Chatterjee’s ‘Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life’ is a tour de force that takes us into the depths of a man’s soul and across the varied geographies of faith and reason. It is a book to be read and re-read for its ambition and achievement.”

Shaunak Sen, also a Jury member, shared, “‘Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life’ provides a slow-burn unfolding of a surprising decision to move towards abnegation, the pleasure of surrender and its attendant spiritual pyrotechnics. It’s a masterly work, for at least two-thirds of it, sparkles with its philosophical and literary sweep.”

Talking about the journey of the prize, Literary Director Mita Kapur, said, “It is an honour to witness the continued legacy of the ‘JCB Prize for Literature’, a celebration of the exceptional voices that shape the literary landscape of India. What began as a tribute to the diversity of storytelling has evolved into a transformative platform, amplifying narratives that resonate deeply with the times. With each passing year, the prize reaffirms its commitment to honouring the artistry, creativity and dedication of writers and translators, whose words leave an indelible mark on the world.”