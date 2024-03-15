Sahitya Akademi, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, achieved the distinction of having the longest reading relay in the world on March 13, 2024, in New Delhi.

Sahitya Akademi organised a daylong reading relay by Indian writers/poets in multiple languages at the Meghdoot Open Theatre, Rabindra Bhavan, New Delhi. Significantly, the record was achieved during the ‘Festival of Letters’, a literature festival of the largest nature in terms of participation and the number of languages represented by the participants.

The event was monitored and assessed by the World Book of Records, London and adjudicated by iudex International Law.