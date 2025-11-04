Link Between 9 Planets & Directions in Vastu

Vastu shastra is the ancient Indian science of architecture based on principles that help you balance the energies of the environment with those of the living being occupying the space.

The nine planets, called Navagraha, are not just celestial bodies that govern the universe; they also govern the energy that helps regulate our daily lives. These planets are associated with specific directions according to Vastu and their placements can help to amplify the flow of energy. Through the knowledge of direction and the planets, you may be able to construct a congenial setting of existence or work that brings health, prosperity, peace and accomplishment.

1. Sun & East: The Sun is the king of planets. The Sun represents the soul and is the ultimate source of energy for every living thing on Earth. The direction of the East is considered extremely auspicious for the placement of the entrance from the perspective of Vastu, as it is governed by the Sun.

Role of the Sun in Vastu: The main entrance or the front door towards the East direction fills the home or office with the sounds of positive energy and potential. Being also the planetary body associated

with self-esteem and leadership, this would make the direction East great for personal growth rooms, such as the study or meditation room.

2. Moon & North-East: The Moon governs the mind, emotions, intuition and creativity. It is a mild and soothing planet that rules mental peace. The North-East direction is related to the Moon in Vastu, also referred to as the ‘Ishanya’ zone, which is the most sacred area of the plot.

Role of the Moon in Vastu: The North-East direction is the holiest direction in any building as it attracts divine energy. This direction should be open and free of clutter to allow cosmic energy to flow freely. The moon rules over the water element, so this is also an auspicious direction in which to position a fountain, fish tank or the water supply in the kitchen.

3. Mars & South-East: Mars is the planet of energy, strength, power and aggression. It is also associated with attributes such as aggression, activity and ambition. Mars is responsible for the South-East direction in Vastu, which is also known as the ‘Agni’ zone ruled by the element of fire.

Role of Mars in Vastu: The South-East is the zone of transformation and change, which is why it is a good space for kitchens and cooking areas, as the element of fire thrives. It’s also linked to wealth and prosperity as the fire element gives energy and dynamism. It is believed that the financial gains will be attractive if the South-East part of the house is well-lit and energetic.

4. Mercury & North: Mercury, also known as the planet of communication, intellect, wisdom and knowledge, governs rapid cognitive processing, speed of learning and reasoning skills. In Vastu, this planet is related to the North direction, which is governed by the water element.

Role of Mercury in Vastu: According to Vastu, the North is an extremely auspicious direction that helps in attracting wealth and career opportunities. Mercury’s effect on this direction is one of boosting intellect, thus conducive for environments such as study rooms, libraries or areas for research and writing.

5. Jupiter & North-East: Jupiter is the planet of wisdom, knowledge, teaching and spiritual growth. The benevolence of its nature is deemed as one of the most influential planets and dictates aspects including abundance, wealth and divine knowledge.

Role of Jupiter in Vastu: Jupiter rules the aspect of our lives that involves wisdom and spirituality. So, the development of temples, prayer rooms or spaces where people develop meditation and introspection can be used for success. North-East direction adds to success and prosperity for the business or institution related to education, knowledge or spirituality.

6. Venus & South-West: Venus is the planet of luxury, beauty, love and relationships. It deals with arts, beauty, harmony and material comforts. Venus is represented with the South-West direction in Vastu, which is the zone of stability and strength.

Role of Venus in Vastu: The South-West direction is the right direction for a master bedroom, where it lends the head of the family or the chief decision-makers the stability needed. Venus adds harmony, luxury and the enjoyment of good things in life to this alignment.

7. Saturn & South-West: Saturn is the planet of discipline, structure, responsibility and endurance. It rules time, karma and life lessons. Hence, this planet is related to the South-West direction, which balances the energies of Venus in the domain of stability and pillars.

Role of Saturn in Vastu: Saturn governs the South-West direction, which strengthens the foundation and structure of the building.

8. Rahu & North-West: The second shadow planet, Rahu, along with Ketu, is related to illusion, ambition and transformation. It is an evil planet that rules over the desires, materialism and the unknown. If we consider Vastu, Rahu houses in the North-West direction.

Role of Rahu in Vastu: The North-West direction is ruled by the wind element. This direction is associated with social relationships, networking and business dealings. Rahu at play here expands where and how you move, in your case, very much in the public and career arenas. This direction works well for guest rooms, living rooms or areas meant for social activities.

9. Ketu & South-East: Ketu is a shadow planet, just like Rahu. It represents spiritual growth, detachment and liberation. Ketu comes in alignment with the South-East direction, which is opposite to Rahu.

Role of Ketu in Vastu: Ketu soothed the South-East direction of the already Mars-dominated influence. That makes it an ideal orientation for rooms used for meditation, practising spiritual disciplines or any area where deep inner work is done.

There exists a deep-seated relationship between the nine planets and directions as per Vastu Shastra principles, positioning the rooms and objects in the correct direction. One can build a harmonious and balanced living space that improves health, enhances prosperity, spreads happiness and promotes spiritual awakening. Understanding the nine planets and their impacts on their respective directions will help you curate space according to the universal energies governing us.

(Rakhhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: [email protected]. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)