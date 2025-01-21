Le Méridien Gurgaon presents ‘Pind Da Tadka’

Le Méridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR, is delighted to announce ‘Pind Da Tadka’, a week-long Punjabi culinary extravaganza curated by the renowned Chef Sweety Singh. From January 24 to January 31, 2025, experience the rich flavours of Punjab through a delectable dinner menu, served from 7 pm to 11 pm at the hotel’s exquisite dining venue.

Chef Sweety Singh, celebrated for his authentic Punjabi recipes, brings spices that dance, flavours that sing and dishes straight from the heart of Punjab. Guests can expect an authentic gastronomic journey featuring signature dishes crafted with the finest ingredients and unparalleled expertise.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to savour the vibrant spirit of Punjab at Le Méridien Gurgaon!

For reservations, call +91 7065011521.