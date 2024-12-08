Le Meridien ushers in festive season with Christmas Tree Unveiling Ceremony

Le Meridien New Delhi illuminated the capital city with its annual ‘Christmas Tree Unveiling Ceremony’ on December 6, 2024, marking the official beginning of a joyous and sustainable festival. The ceremony took place at 5 pm.

The grand inauguration was further enhanced by the presence of distinguished guests, including H.E. Marje Luup, Ambassador of Estonia and dignitaries from Delhi’s diplomatic missions, business community and creative fields. The event was accompanied by soulful Christmas carols, spreading holiday cheer throughout the evening.

This year, Le Meridien New Delhi celebrated the magic of Christmas with a masterpiece crafted from 5,000 vibrant paper fans. This sustainable tree symbolises the magic of life’s cherished moments, from the grand to the simple. Drawing inspiration from the nostalgic charm of Indian carnivals and the innocence of childhood festivities, it radiates colours, laughter and joy. Crafted by 70 skilled Indian artisans, the installation highlights their exceptional craftsmanship while preserving traditional techniques. The tree is a masterpiece that blends tradition with modern innovation, reflecting the hotel’s commitment to local craftsmanship and sustainability.

To continue the festive celebrations, a series of unique workshops will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 23, 2024, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. These workshops are free and open to the public:

• Folds of Festivity: Origami Workshop (6 pm to 6:30 pm) - A guided workshop conducted by the artisans behind the Christmas tree, offering a hands-on experience in exploring the intricate art of origami and crafting their own festive origami ornament keepsakes.

• Bake the Season Bright: Bakery Workshop (6:30 pm to 7 pm) - Unleashing their inner bakers, learn the art of crafting holiday-themed treats alongside the hotel’s pâtisserie team under the guidance of Executive Pâtisserie Chef Vivek Chauhan.

• The Merry Chronicles: Storytelling Session (7 pm to 7:30 pm) - Delightful tales shared by endearing Christmas mascots - Mr and Mrs Santa brought stories of joy and magic to life for all ages.

On the occasion, Tarun Thakral, Chief Executive Officer, CJ International Hotels Ltd., Le Meridien New Delhi, said, “With the unveiling of the beautiful tree, we celebrate not just the festive season but also the joy of togetherness and the spirit of community. At Le Meridien New Delhi, we believe in creating memorable experiences that bring people closer. With this joyous event, we have marked the beginning of a season filled with warmth, happiness and shared moments. Here’s to a wonderful holiday season ahead!”

Meena Bhatia, Vice President and General Manager of Le Meridien New Delhi, added, “This year’s Christmas Tree is more than just a decoration - it’s a symbol of our commitment to local artistry and sustainable practices. We’re thrilled to share the magic of the season with our guests and the community through this beautiful installation and our festive activities.”