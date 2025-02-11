Le Meridien New Delhi presents a romantic V-Day celebration

Le Meridien New Delhi presents an exclusive Valentine’s Day celebration. This special occasion will take place on February 14, 2025, as the city’s most elegant destinations for luxury, romance and unforgettable moments will unveil ‘Blooms of Love’.

Event Highlights

Lavender-inspired culinary delights: Le Meridien’s award-winning restaurants will offer specially curated menus, each designed to awaken the senses and inspire romance. From tantalising flavours to lavender-inspired cocktails, it’s an evening to savour every moment.

Salsa with ‘Moving Souls’: Set the mood with a stunning Salsa performance and workshop by ‘Moving Souls’, led by renowned choreographer Ravi Rastogi, as rhythm and romance intertwine.

Exclusive spa and beauty rituals: Amatrra Spa introduces a relaxing lavender oil massage, designed to calm the body and mind. Meanwhile, La Belle Salon will offer a rejuvenating lavender-infused facial, leaving guests radiant and refreshed for the evening ahead.

To ensure the magic lingers long after the night ends, thoughtful giveaways, including a magnetic photo, lavender-based special desserts and beverages, will be mementos for guests to cherish.

Special Valentine’s Day Menus at Le Meridien New Delhi

1. XO & MI - February 14 and 15 (Dinner): Regular à la carte menu plus a TDH (Table d'Hôte) Menu with a glass of wine or sparkling wine and DJ and ‘Salsa Night’ at Rs 6,000/- AI per person.

2. The One - February 14 (Dinner): ‘Exotic Gala Buffet’ dinner with a glass of wine or sparkling wine and live crooner performance at Rs 4,500/- AI per person.

3. Longitude - February 7 to 14: ‘Special Valentine Goodies’ will be available, including designer pastries, savories and chocolates for sale.