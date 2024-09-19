Le Meridien Gurgaon introduces an exquisite ‘Rampuri Brunch’ at ‘Latest Recipe’

Le Meridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR is delighted to announce the launch of the ‘Rampuri Brunch’ at ‘Latest Recipe’, available every Sunday throughout September 2024, from 12:30 pm to 4 pm. This extraordinary culinary event is a celebration of the rich and opulent flavours from the royal kitchens of Rampur, transporting guests to a time of regal feasts and luxurious dining.

Rampur, known for its unique and flavourful cuisine, combines Mughal influences with Awadhi techniques, creating a distinctive culinary tradition. At the brunch, guests can indulge in an array of carefully curated dishes that bring this royal legacy to life.

The brunch menu is a symphony of traditional Rampuri delicacies, meticulously crafted by the hotel’s expert chefs to offer an authentic taste of this royal cuisine. Highlights from the menu include:

• Murgh Sonda: A succulent chicken preparation, marinated with an aromatic blend of spices and slow-cooked to perfection, promising a melt-in-your-mouth experience.

• Kachhe Gosht Ki Tikki: A traditional Rampuri starter made with minced meat, delicately seasoned and grilled to bring out the robust flavours of the spices.

• Rampuri Tawa Fish: A signature dish where fresh fish fillets are marinated in a unique Rampuri spice mix and seared on a hot tawa, preserving the delicate flavours and textures.

• Kathal Ki Shami: This vegetarian delight made from tender jackfruit is spiced with a blend of Rampuri herbs, offering a delicious alternative to the classic meat ‘shami kebab’.

• Bhuna Masale Ka Gurda Kaleji: A dish showcasing the rich and earthy flavours of lamb offal, cooked with a blend of roasted spices, a true embodiment of Rampuri gastronomy.

• Murgh Badami Seekh Kebab: A creamy and nutty chicken kebab, where minced chicken is mixed with almonds and subtle spices, skewered, and grilled to a golden hue.

• Gular Ke Kebab: A rare and exquisite kebab made with figs, offering a sweet and savoury flavour profile that is both unique and unforgettable.

“At Le Meridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR, we are committed to bringing our guests unique and enriching experiences that celebrate the rich tapestry of India’s diverse culinary heritage. The ‘Rampuri Brunch’ is an embodiment of our dedication to offering something truly special, allowing our guests to embark on a culinary journey that reflects the royal traditions of Rampur, right here in the heart of Gurgaon. We believe in curating experiences that not only delight the palate but also connect our guests to the rich cultural narratives of our country,” said Suman Gahlawat, General Manager, Le Meridien Gurgaon, Delhi NCR.

The ‘Rampuri Brunch’ at ‘Latest Recipe’ is more than just a meal; it’s an experience that pays homage to the culinary traditions of Rampur. Guests will be immersed in an ambiance that reflects the grandeur of royal dining, with each dish telling a story of the rich heritage from which it hails.

To reserve a table for the ‘Rampuri Brunch’, please call +91 7065011521.