Launched 'Gold Loan Mela' and now offering loans at 0.99 percent interest and zero processing fees till October 19, 2024

NEW DELHI: IIFL Finance, one of India's leading NBFCs, has announced a special Gold Loan Mela. It promises to offer a gold loan at the interest rate of 0.99 percent per month with zero processing fees. This offer is valid until October 19, 2024.



The Gold Loan Mela is designed to offer easily available credit at the point of its immediate requirement. Also, the cost is also lowered to the extent that gold loans are becoming affordable. IIFL Finance, the company, has a huge network of branches all across India with an effortless online platform that assures efficient processing and servicing of loan requests during this period.



According to Manish Mayank, Zonal Head of Gold Loans at IIFL Finance, "We understand that sometimes financial needs arise unexpectedly, and we are in place to act in support of customers during these times. This Gold Loan Mela is a testament to our continuous endeavour to make accessible, easy financial solutions available to us. Our teams are geared up to cater to the needs of customers who will now have the wherewithal to confidently and easily navigate their financial journeys."



IIFL Finance continues to focus on offering competitive loan-to-value ratios, speedy loan processing, and digital payment options. The company is focused on high service standards while being responsive to the financial needs of its customers.



For any customers interested in accessing the 0.99 percent per month offer on gold loans, IIFL Finance now has its branches spread all over India, or they can apply online through the company's website. For further details on eligibility and all conditions, the company's website will have more information.

