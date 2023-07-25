Language of love changed post birth of daughter: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s perception of love has changed following the birth of her daughter, Raha, in November 2022. “I have always considered myself a loving person, but the whole language of love has changed for me after the birth of my daughter. It has become so much larger. I can’t put into words how much my life has changed. I am way more sensitive and my heart is way more open than ever before,” she said.

In Kolkata with Ranveer Singh for the launch of the new Durga Puja-theme song ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, Alia warmly greeted the media in Bengali on Monday. “I’ve been diligently practicing these lines since morning. Being in Kolkata, it felt right to extend my greetings to all of you in Bengali,” she said as her infectious laughter filled the air. Co-star Ranveer ensured she felt at ease even when stumbling over a few Bengali words.

Portraying a Bengali character in Karan Johar’s directorial, Alia revealed that she had learned some Bengali phrases, including ‘Ki holo’ and ‘Ektu ektu’ while shooting. She credited Tollywood actors, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury, who portrayed her parents in the film, for their support in helping her with the intricacies of the Bengali language. She also mentioned that the film’s dialogue writer, Ishita Moitra, is herself a Bengali.

‘Dhindora Baje Re’ is an energetic dance number set against the backdrop of Durga Puja, where Ranveer and Alia can be seen dancing to ‘dhol’ beats. Alia admitted that when dancing alongside him, one must exude boundless energy and passion, for he has an unmatched ability to captivate the audience’s attention effortlessly. “We rehearsed for the song for over a month. Also, before any song or scene, Ranveer will scream and bring up the energy of everyone on the set,” she said.

So, what was her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to the dance number? “He found it strong and powerful,” smiled Alia, looking stunning in a red chiffon saree.

By now, ‘Tum Kya Mile’ has struck a chord with audiences and is a resounding hit. Alia is seen gracefully dancing in chiffon sarees in the Arijit Singh song amid the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir in sub-zero temperatures. She shared how Johar wanted to pay tribute to the legendary Yash Chopra’s timeless songs. “My approach to anything is to get the job done. But there’s also a lot of care that goes on behind the scenes. During the shoot, Ranveer removed his puffer jacket to cover me. He is such a warm person,” she said.

Alia also liked coming back to Johar’s set after her debut film, ‘Student of the Year’ (2012). “There’s never stress or tension on a Karan Johar film set. Everybody’s creative input matters. It just feels like family and friends coming together,” said Alia.