Land of Maasai: A Sonic Journey

Mumbai-based percussionist, rhythm arranger and producer Omkar Salunkhe has stepped into a new chapter with his latest single ‘Land of Maasai’, which was released on August 9, 2025, a date that carries double significance: World Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the birthday of his guru, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi.

This is Omkar’s first solo release since his 2021 original ‘Cuba Groovin’. Far from being ‘just another track’, ‘Land of Maasai’ is a tribute to the strength, dignity and spirit of Indigenous communities, inspired by the vibrant culture of the Maasai people of East Africa. The idea was sparked after the producer encountered the powerful photographic work of Jimmy Nelson, whose portraits of Indigenous tribes opened a new way of hearing stories through rhythm and silence.

“Jimmy Nelson’s images made me feel something very primal. They made me hear a sound in stillness - rhythm in silence. That’s what I tried to capture here,” said Omkar.

The song blends earthy percussion, layered tribal chants and cinematic textures, an ancient-meets-modern soundscape that’s both raw and composed. It features Prathamesh Kandalkar and Avadhoot Phadke, with mixing and mastering by Chinmay Mestry.

Known for his work with A R Rahman (‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Chamkila’ and ‘Why?: The Musical’), Ustad Zakir Hussain and Mickey Hart’s world music album (‘In the Groove’) and live performances with Shankar Mahadevan, Niladri Kumar, Ranjit Barot, Sukhwinder Singh and many more - Omkar chose to hold back ‘Land of Maasai’ until the right moment, making it a personal, meaningful and timeless release.

“‘Land of Maasai’ is my offering to rhythm, heritage and the stories that live in our bones,” Omkar added.