‘Lakhnawi Dastarkhwan’ returns to Crowne Plaza New Delhi

Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of the ‘Lakhnawi Dastarkhwan Food Festival’ at Infinity, set to run from today to September 15, 2024. This year’s festival, themed ‘Mezban Kadardan Khansam’, promises an immersive journey into the grandeur of Lucknow’s Nawabi hospitality and culinary excellence.

An enchanting dining experience: Infinity will be transformed into a rich tableau of Lucknow’s heritage. Guests will be transported through recreated settings reflecting the city's opulence, including Hazratganj Chowk, with its lively street life; the majestic Qaisar Bagh Palace, showcasing royal elegance and the bustling Aminabad Food Street, offering a feast of local flavours. The journey concludes in the nostalgic ambiance of Lucknow’s Single Screen Theatre, celebrating the city’s love for cinema and culture.

A delectable feast: Guests will enjoy an array of Lucknow’s most cherished dishes, including ‘Galauti Kebabs’, ‘Murgh Awadhi Qorma’, ‘Gosht Nalli Qorma’, ‘Dal Gomti’ and ‘Aloo Bukhara Kofta’ which will complement an assortment of pieces of bread like ‘Mughlai Parantha’, ‘Sheermal’, ‘Warqi Parantha’ and ‘Ulta Tawa Parantha’. Highlights also include street food such as ‘Tokri Chaat’ and ‘Aloo Tikki Pani Ke Batashe’ alongside quintessential ‘Awadhi Biryani with Burani Raita’, ‘Kathal Nehari’, ‘Mahi Nawabi Tikka’, ‘Peshawari Paneer’, ‘Murgh Badam Shorba’, ‘Dingri Dolma’ and ‘Gulab Mastani Sherbat’. People can conclude their meal on a sweet note with traditional sweets such as ‘Shahi Tukda’, ‘Badnam Kulfi’, ‘Malai Gilauri’ and ‘jalebis’.

Exploring the theme: ‘Mezban Kadardan Khansam’ celebrates Nawabi hospitality with ‘Mezban’, embodying the gracious hosts of Lucknow; ‘Kadardan’ reflects a deep appreciation for culinary mastery and heritage and ‘Khansam’ represents the master chefs who create royal dishes with meticulous craftsmanship.

Executive Chef Roushan Sharma said, “My childhood visits to Lucknow revealed a culinary world of refined subtleties. Unlike Delhi’s robust flavours, Lucknow’s cuisine, exemplified by dishes like ‘Galauti Kebab’, reflects delicate artistry. While the world is often engrossed in debates over which city has the better biryani, in Lucknow, the humble pulao holds a place of greater esteem. Our festival aims to showcase this nuanced balance and celebrate the intricate traditions of Awadhi cuisine.”

Pankaj Gupta, Area General Manager IHG South-West Asia and General Manager of Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar added, “We are excited to bring back ‘Lakhnawi Dastarkhwan’ for its second season, inspired by the enthusiastic response to our debut. This year, we are privileged to host ‘Khansamas’ from Lucknow, ensuring an authentic and immersive experience. At Crowne Plaza, we blend nostalgic charm with contemporary elegance to create memorable experiences for both business travelers and leisure guests. Every detail is thoughtfully curated to delight, including our evocative letterbox reflecting local postal codes and an innovative food-themed ‘Bhul Bhulaiya’ game. This interactive feature invites guests to navigate a maze of culinary delights, adding an element of playful discovery to their dining experience.”

Event: Lakhnawi Dastarkhwan Food Festival

Venue: Infinity, Crowne Plaza New Delhi Mayur Vihar

Dates: September 6 - September 15, 2024

Time: 7 pm onwards

Buffet Price: Rs 2799 + taxes per person

For reservations and more information, please contact: 88606 34435