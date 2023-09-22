‘Kriti Sanon’s dedication knows no bounds’

Kriti Sanon is all set to redefine her boundaries with her remarkable commitment and dedication toward her upcoming film, ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’. Scheduled for a grand release on October 20, this movie is poised to set a new benchmark in entertainment, thanks to the visionary approach of ‘Pooja Entertainment’.

Jackky Bhagnani, the creative mind behind this cinematic extravaganza, is brimming with excitement about presenting a visual spectacle like never before to the masses. However, the true jewel in the crown of ‘Ganapath’ is none other than Kriti Sanon, who is ready to make her mark in a raw and rugged action avatar, a sight the nation has never witnessed before.

Bhagnani couldn’t contain his enthusiasm when speaking about the stellar cast and Kriti’s unprecedented transformation into an action powerhouse. He remarked, “ ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is one of my most ambitious projects promising an unparalleled blend of action, thrill, and adventure. The ultimate revelation we have in store for the audience is Kriti in her power-packed action avatar. Her dedication knows no bounds. She submerged herself in an extraordinary transformation journey. Amid her packed schedule, she spared no effort in mastering the art of wielding nunchucks, undergoing an intensive nine-month training regimen. Her commitment to her character is awe-inspiring.”

‘Ganapath’ marks the exciting collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, two stellar talents who promise to ignite the screen with their chemistry and prowess.

The film’s release date is approaching soon.