‘Korea Tourism Organization India’ brings back ‘Korea Festival 2024’

The ‘Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) India’ operating under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of South Korea is delighted to announce the ‘Korea Travel Fiesta 2024’, set to enchant Indian consumers on October 19 and October 20, 2024, from 12 pm to 8 pm at DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi.

Beyond the cultural festivities, the ‘Korea Tourism Roadshow 2024’ will offer significant networking opportunities to its business partners on October 18 in a B2B event at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, located in Dwarka Sector 25, New Delhi. KTO will host a ‘Travel Mart’ from 3 pm to 7 pm featuring a delegation from Korea, including K-Beauty brand ‘Jenny House’, the ‘JUMP’ performance team, more than 10 destination management companies, along with airline partners, including ‘Korean Air’ and ‘Air India’.

Myong Kil Yun, Regional Director for India and SAARC Countries at the ‘Korea Tourism Organization’ expressed his excitement: “The ‘Korea Travel Fiesta 2024’ is more than just a festival; it’s an invitation for Indian travelers to discover the enchanting beauty and vibrant culture of South Korea. By August 2024, we had already welcomed over 119,000 Indian visitors to our country, reflecting the growing interest and strong connection between India and Korea.”

The ‘Korea Travel Fiesta 2024’ is set to commence with an inaugural ceremony on October 19 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Adding to the grandeur of the event, esteemed ambassadors of ‘Korea Tourism’, including Anand Kumar (‘Super 30’ fame) and actress Anushka Sen, will join the celebration, making it an engaging and fun-filled occasion for all.

The two-day event will feature an array of attractions for the attendees, including ‘K-Style Entertainment’, ‘K-Beauty Zones’, ‘K-Photo Booths’, ‘K-Culture Zone’, ‘K-Food Zone’ and ‘Stamp Rally Adventure’.

The event serves as an ideal occasion to further enhance Korean affinity and encourage even more Indian travellers to visit South Korea.