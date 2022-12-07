Konkana Sen Sharma's 'Saari Raat' To Premiere On Zindagi's DTH Platform

Zindagi is set to inspire and engage audiences yet again with its interesting line-up. Ending the year on an impressive note, 'Zindagi' is set to premiere an intriguing suspense/mystery drama film, 'Saari Raat' on December 11 at 8 pm. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Aparna Sen, the film stars versatile actors Konkona Sen Sharma, Ritwick Chakraborty and Anjan Dutt in the titular roles.

Talking about the film, Konkona said, " 'Saari Raat' is a beautifully curated film with nuances of its own. The realism and authenticity of the story have the power to keep the audience gripped until the end. I enjoyed portraying a thoroughly layered yet simplistic character and hope audiences enjoy watching me in this role too. Moreover, it was an incredible experience to collaborate with my mother, director Aparna Sen and bring her vision to reality. I hope audiences enjoy watching the film on Zindagi's services this December."

Additionally, with the festive month of December kicking in, 'Zindagi' accounts for an interesting line-up with shows like 'Sadqay Tumhare', 'Ranjha Ranjha Kardi', 'Numm' and others. This month brings to audiences path-breaking shows and a range of versatile performances across its DTH Platforms, 'Tata Play', 'Dish TV', 'D2H' and 'Airtel'.

Starting today at 7 pm, 'Sadqay Tumhare' stars the immensely talented and loved Mahira Khan. Based on the writer's (Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar) own real-life love story, the series revolves around the romantic relationship between Shano (Mahira) and Khalil (Adnan Malik) and their family dynamics.

Following the series, audiences are in for a treat as 'Numm' is all set to air starting December 13 at 8:30 pm. It'll tell the story of the strict customs and rituals of feudal times and their impact on society. The plot revolves around the lives of Wali Bakht Khan (Fawad Khan), Mahjabeen (Sania Saeed) and Neelum (Kanza Wayne) and the conflicts that transpire between them.

To entertain the viewers further, 'Zindagi' brings to audiences 'Ranjha Ranjha Kardi' starting December 27 at 7 pm and it stars the gorgeous Iqra Aziz in the lead role of Noori. The series sheds light on the story of a slum girl, Noori and the harsh reality of the society she lives in.