Kolkata celebrates Russia's Cosmonautics Day with cultural tribute to Yuri Gagarin

Kolkata: Russia’s Consulate General in Kolkata marked Cosmonautics Day on Friday with a cultural tribute that celebrated a defining moment in human history - Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s pioneering journey into space on April 12, 1961.

Known as Cosmonautics Day in Russia, the date commemorates the first time a human entered outer space, when Gagarin orbited Earth aboard the spacecraft Vostok 1. His 108-minute flight opened the doors to space exploration and cemented his name in global history as a symbol of courage and scientific achievement.

Extending warm wishes on this occasion, the Russian Consulate General in Kolkata congratulated Indian citizens and friends of Russia, highlighting the enduring significance of the day. “On behalf of the Russian Consulate General in Kolkata, we congratulate you all on this historic occasion!” the Consulate shared in a statement.

Adding a musical note to the commemoration, Bengali musician and guitarist Sankha S. Ghosh, along with Russian Vice-Consul in Kolkata, Ekaterina Tyurina, recently collaborated to perform “Trava u doma” - a much-loved Russian song by the band Zemlyane. The space-themed track, first released in the 1980s, is widely considered an unofficial anthem of Russian cosmonauts and continues to evoke a sense of pride and nostalgia across the country.

The Consulate also used the occasion to promote deeper cultural engagement between India and Russia, inviting those interested in Russian music and language to enrol in courses at Gorky Sadan, the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Kolkata.

As the world reflects on humanity’s first step beyond Earth’s atmosphere, Cosmonautics Day remains a celebration not only of technological milestones but also of international friendship and shared aspirations in space and culture.