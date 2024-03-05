Knowing lucky colours as per numerology

Many people in their lives think about their lucky or unlucky colours, which colours they should wear or avoid at important events and much more. This article covers the lucky colours for each number and how one can wear or use those colours in their day-to-day lives.

There is a lot of importance and different meanings of colours in numerology. If colours are in tune and vibration of our numbers, they can do wonders for us. Having our lucky or favourable colours around us can make us stronger, more powerful and even more successful as well. So, to climb the ladder of success, one should make it a habit to choose colours according to their vibrations and numbers.

Meaning of colours in numerology: Every colour has its own meaning and specialty. Let’s find the meaning of each colour first.

Orange: This colour has the healing power to control depression and mental illness.

Red: This colour denotes leadership, focused concentration and action.

Yellow: It’s the colour of communication, optimism and joy.

White: This colour denotes spirituality and it helps calm down the disturbances of life.

Blue: One can develop patience and growth with the help of this colour.

Green: It brings in peace, propriety, growth and abundance.

Grey: It supports success and achievements in life.

Finding out one’s lucky colour: People born on different dates will have their own lucky colours. One can calculate their lucky colour(s) based on their date of birth.

Number 1: People born on dates 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month are said to be number 1. This number is governed by the sun and one should use an orange or red colour for luck.

Number 2: People born on dates 2, 11, 20 and 29 of any month are said to be number 2. It’s governed by the moon and should use white for luck.

Number 3: People born on dates 1, 12, 21 and 30 of any month are said to be number 3. It’s governed by the planet Jupiter and one should use the yellow colour for luck.

Number 4: People born on dates 4, 13, 22 and 31 of any month are said to be number 4. It’s governed by the planet Uranus and one should use a grey or greyish-black colour for luck.

Number 5: People born on dates 5, 14 and 23 of any month are said to be number 5. It’s governed by the planet Mercury and should use the colour green for luck.

Number 6: People born on dates 6, 15 and 24 of any month are said to be number 6. It’s governed by the planet Venus and should use white or light blue colour for luck.

Number 7: People born on dates 7, 16 and 25 of any month are said to be number 7. It’s governed by the planet Neptune and should use smokey brown or greyish green colour for luck.

Number 8: People born on dates 8, 17 and 26 of any month are said to be number 8. It’s governed by the planet Saturn and should use the colour dark blue or black for luck.

Number 9: People born on dates 9, 18 and 27 of any month are said to be number 9. It’s governed by the planet Mars and should use red colour for luck.

Personalising lucky colours: While numerology provides general guidelines for lucky colours based on life path numbers, it’s essential to remember that personal preferences and associations with colours can vary. Some individuals may feel a stronger connection to their suggested lucky colour, while others may find other colours resonate with them on a deeper level.

Applying lucky colours in life: Here are some practical ways to incorporate one’s lucky colour into their daily lives –

Wardrobe: One must select clothing and accessories in their lucky colours to boost their confidence and energy.

Home decor: One should use their lucky colours in their home decor to create a harmonious and inspiring living space.

Meditation and visualisation: During meditation or visualisation exercises, one must focus on their lucky colours to enhance their intentions and manifestation efforts.

Crystals and gemstones: People must choose gemstones and crystals that align with their lucky colours to amplify their healing and energising properties.

Affirmations: An individual must incorporate affirmations related to their life path numbers and lucky colours into their daily routine to reinforce positive qualities.

Art and creativity: One can express themselves through art, craft or creative projects that incorporate their lucky colours.

Ultimately, the power of colours is subjective and deeply personal. One’s affinity for certain colours may transcend numerical associations, reflecting an individual’s unique journey and experiences. Whether one chooses to embrace their lucky colours or explore a broader palette, the world of colour remains a vibrant and expressive aspect of human existence, capable of influencing everyone’s moods, perceptions and energies in profound ways.

Summing up: One may also check their daily basis lucky colours that they should wear or use by consulting only a numerologist. Also, people can consult with numerologist Rakhi Jain for guidance on their lucky colours according to their date of birth.

(Rakhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)