‘Klikk to enter Bangladesh’s OTT market in 2024’

In 2024, ‘Klikk’, the Bengali OTT platform established in 2020, is all set to broaden its horizons by entering the dynamic Bangladeshi OTT landscape.

Abhay Kumar Tantiya, MD, ‘Angel Television Pvt Ltd’ and ‘Klikk’, told ‘Millennium Post’, “We are currently in discussions with key stakeholders in Bangladesh. ‘Klikk’ is set to make its debut in Bangladesh by the middle of 2024.”

Abhay Tantiya is part of a legacy that has been at the forefront of the Bengali entertainment industry. Established in 1986, ‘Angel Video’ gradually rose to prominence as a household name within the Bengali entertainment industry, boasting an extensive distribution network in the global video marketplace. Today, Angel Video’s film library stands as the largest collection of top-quality Bengali film titles, comprising both contemporary releases and timeless classics. Presently, ‘Angel Video’ hosts an impressive catalogue of over 2,000 Bengali film titles, all of which will be made accessible to viewers of ‘Klikk’. Their film archive is a cherished gem.

When asked which vintage Bengali films have garnered the most devoted repeat audience, he promptly replied without hesitation, “The films of Anjan Choudhury and Swapan Saha enjoy the highest viewership till today.”

In 2020, the group felt the need to extend their market and enter the vibrant OTT space in Bengal. Within three years, ‘Klikk’ has produced several originals that have regaled audiences.

According to an ‘Eros Now-KPMG’ report, the Indian OTT market is on track to become a Rs 12,000-crore industry by 2023, with a 36 percent annual growth rate from Rs 2,590 crores in 2018. Abhay is confident in the OTT industry’s growth but also firmly believes that it can’t replace the magic of the big screen. “Neither satellite nor OTT can ever replace the beauty of the big screen. The immersive experience you have in a movie theater can never be replicated on a smart TV or mobile device,” he said.

Meanwhile, Niraj Tantiya, director of ‘Klikk’, is exploring new content formats, including mini-series and comedy sketches. Niraj believes that it’s important to churn out new formats and new content regularly to keep subscribers engaged. He informed about the new Bengali comedy sketch, ‘Natok Korish Na’. “Each episode of the five-episode series will have three sketch comedies, that is, a total of fifteen sketches. We are constantly experimenting with content and formats,” he said.

In the Bengali OTT landscape, ‘Hoichoi’ stands out as a prominent player with a robust presence. ‘Zee5’ and ‘Addatimes’ are also formidable contenders in the Bengali OTT market. However, Abhay has consistently viewed competition as a positive factor. According to him, increased competition translates to better outcomes for the audience.

“Competition has always been part of the industry and it’s beneficial for subscribers. To maintain a leading position, we must double our efforts to enhance our content and ultimately, it’s the subscribers who reap the benefits,” he said.

Currently, the show ‘Pilkunj’ is gaining significant traction on the platform. When asked about the most popular show on the platform, Abhay smiled and said, “I shouldn’t pick favourites but shows like ‘Olokkhis in Goa’, ‘Inspector Nalinikanta’ and ‘Katakuti’ have certainly garnered a strong following.”

He also added that ‘realistic thrillers’ are the ones that seem to have the maximum appeal to the audience.

Abhay emphasised their commitment to nurturing new talent and offering them opportunities. “We place our trust in new talents and offer them chances. Many of them have proved us right with their talent,” he said.