Kinoteka Polish Film Festival 2023 to screen movies ‘Shreds’, ‘Leave No Traces’

For Kinoteka Polish Film Festival 2023, The Polish Institute, New Delhi, will present the screenings of the movies ‘Shreds’ directed by Beata Dzianowicz on December 26, 2023 and ‘Leave No Traces’ directed by Jan P. Matuszynski on December 28, 2023, at the Stein Auditorium of the India Habitat Centre, starting at 7 pm.

‘Shreds’ is about the multigenerational Paterok family, who find themselves having the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s and the challenges they face while dealing with the diagnosis.

Based on true events, ‘Leave No Traces’ follows the horrifying case of Grzegorz, a high school student beaten to death by militia and Jurek, the only witness to the beating, who soon becomes the number one enemy of the state.