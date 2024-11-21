Kim Barbier’s recital on piano wows audience

The ‘Western Classical Music Festival’, presented by ‘Alliance Française du Bengale’ and ‘Victoria Memorial Hall’ in association with the ‘Consulate General of France’ in Kolkata, has become an eagerly anticipated fixture in the city’s cultural calendar. Drawing more than 5,000 spectators in its first two editions, this event has established itself as a true cornerstone of Kolkata’s classical music scene. Recently, the third edition of ‘Western Classical Music Concerts’ was held at Victoria Memorial Mall, where renowned French pianist Kim Barbier opened the season with ‘Shadow and Light’, a solo recital that took the audiences on a journey through the expressive contrasts of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight Sonata’ and Debussy’s ethereal compositions.

“Throughout the ten concerts of the last two seasons, we have been able to listen to some great talents who have presented the great Western repertoire in high-end interpretations. Our musical seasons featured French and European artists and also Indian ones,” said Didier Talpain, Consul General of France in Kolkata.

Nicolas Facino, Director of ‘Alliance Française du Bengale’, said, “In the heart of Kolkata, India’s cultural capital, the ‘Western Classical Music Festival’ returned like an unbroken melody, a testament to music’s boundless language. This third edition, vibrant with three orchestras, a mesmerising piano recital by Kim Barbier and a harmonious trio, transcended borders and spoke to the soul.”

“One of the main objectives of ‘Victoria Memorial Hall’ is to promote the art, culture and heritage of India among local and global audiences and diverse communities. We are delighted to have this collaboration with ‘Alliance Française du Bengale’ and the ‘Consulate General of France’ in Kolkata, as it brings about a vibrant multicultural experience,” said Samarendra Kumar, Secretary and Curator of ‘Victoria Memorial Hall’.

Come December 9 and the city of joy will celebrate the festive season with a ‘Baroque Christmas’ concert featuring the ‘Kolkata Sinfonietta Orchestra and Choir’ under the direction of the distinguished music conductor, Didier Talpain. This concert includes soprano Cheryl Bains and trumpetist Jean Baptiste Arnold, promising an evening of vibrant and majestic Baroque melodies.